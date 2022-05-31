Watch now: Brian Zimmerman shoots for three-peat in B-N City Match Play Golf

NORMAL — Like many this spring, the crazy weather has stopped Brian Zimmerman from playing as much golf as he would like. Still, Zimmerman's first shot in a tournament couldn't have been better.

Zimmerman aced his first hole in the Chicago District Golf Association's Mid-Amateur Championship at Naperville Country Club, using a 6-iron on the 200-yard No. 10. After a birdie on the next hole, he struggled to a 78 and missed the match play portion.

"I almost got off to too good of a start," said Zimmerman, who has three career aces.

Zimmerman won't have to worry about qualifying in the 105th Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Ironwood Golf Course. He's exempt from qualifying in his quest to become the first to win three straight Match Play titles since 2007 when Todd Mitchell finished off his three-peat.

Qualifying takes place Saturday with tee times are available until 11 a.m. Entry fee is $75, which includes all tourney greens fees but not carts. Golfers must live or work full-time in Bloomington-Normal, belong to a B-N club or have a B-N season pass to be eligible.

The low 31 qualifiers join Zimmerman in the championship flight. Matches can start Sunday. Championship flight semifinals, and finals in other flights, are June 11 with the 36-hole championship flight final on June 12.

Zimmerman, 26, didn't start playing competitive golf until after high school. His victory in the 2020 Match Play was the first tournament he ever won.

He's gone 10-0 in matches the last two years, beating Parker Wisdom in the 2020 final and Michael Mounce on the 36th hole last year.

"I think it's my style of play. I'm very consistent and hit a lot of fairways and greens," said Zimmerman of his Match Play prowess. "I don't tend to make many mistakes, especially at the city courses where it is usually very forgiving. I usually don't make a ton of birdies. Usually, pars win you a lot of matches. My goal is not to give my opponent anything and that tends to be pretty successful."

Zimmerman, who is working in the Crestwicke Country Club pro shop, took his game on a bigger stage last year and found out he stacked up well there, too.

After being the first alternate in a U.S. Amateur qualifier, Zimmerman qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur for golfers 25 and older. He didn't go out to Nantucket, Mass., expecting much in the 36-hole qualifying.

However, coming to the last hole Zimmerman needed a birdie to get in a playoff for the final match play spots. Instead, he bogeyed to miss by two strokes.

"It kind of tells me I have a good game and just need to play my game," said Zimmerman. "I don't hit it very far compared to most guys, but I will find the fairway and hit a lot of greens. I've learned I have to play my game and can play with the best of them."

Other tourneys

In other Bloomington-Normal Golf Association events, the Two-Man Best Position is set for July 15-24 at Weibring Golf Club, while the Medal Play is Aug. 6-7 at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

The Bloomington-Normal Women's Golf Association has announced the City Two-Woman will be June 25 at Prairie Vista and the City Medal Play on July 23 at Ironwood.

The State Farm Youth Classic, for ages 3-22, will take place June 27-28 at six Bloomington-Normal courses. For more information, go to www.theyouthclassic.com.

