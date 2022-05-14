Watch now: Bloomington native Casey Pyne ready to battle world's best golfers in PGA Championship

BLOOMINGTON — Casey Pyne was on the range at a pro-am in Florida this winter. On his right was PGA Tour member Corey Conners. To Pyne's left was Rickie Fowler hitting next to 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

"I got a little feel there, but it's going to be completely different when I'm out there," said Pyne,

"Out there" will be Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 104th PGA Championship which begins Thursday.

Pyne, a Bloomington High School graduate, is believed to be the first Bloomington-Normal native to play in one of golf's major championships since 1978 when another BHS graduate, Phil Aldridge, teed it up in the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.

Pyne used to work with Aldridge at Highland Park Golf Course in Bloomington.

"I specifically remember listening to stories from Phil about playing in that U.S. Open, which is wild," said Pyne, who is an assistant professional at The Stanwich Club, a prestigious club in Greenwich, Connecticut. "You listened to Phil and I was just mesmerized. He was talking about the crowds. He had to feel the crowds supporting him rather than being against him.

"It was all kinds of this crowd psychology I never understood because I was never in that situation. It will be good to kind of get a feel for what he was going through back at Cherry Hills."

The 33-year-old Pyne's journey to the PGA Championship is emblematic of his golfing career.

After graduating from BHS, Pyne went to Black Hawk College for two years before transferring to Division II Lewis University. Pyne, like many aspiring professionals, tried a couple mini-tours after graduating without much success.

"I learned a lot. I got some support from people, but ended up playing on credit card debt," he said. "Now, looking back, I think that sharpened my game. When you're under that kind of pressure you learn how to put the golf ball in the hole. You just want to get your money back and pay your next credit card bill."

He served as an assistant pro at Bloomington's Crestwicke Country Club in 2016-17 before landing the job at The Stanwich Club. Also during that time, Pyne tried qualifying for the Asian Tour in the winters.

Pyne earned his Class A professional status and was able to compete for the first time in the Metropolitan Section Championship last summer with hopes of advancing to the PGA Professional Championship.

"I played terribly," he said.

The resilient Pyne found another way. There were two more open spots available in February at the PGA Professional Stroke Play in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Pyne, after tying for sixth, found himself in a three-for-two playoff for those not yet qualified for the PGA Professional Championship.

He bogeyed the first playoff hole, but survived when another player also did. Pyne sank a 5-foot "winding" putt on the second playoff hole to advance to Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, in April.

"It's unbelievable," said Pyne. "I've been playing with house money since (Port St. Lucie)."

Pyne started quickly in Austin with a 65. He was tied for second after three rounds with the top 20 advancing to Southern Hills.

The final round was a struggle. Pyne never got outside the top 20, but made it interesting. After his seventh bogey of the round on No. 16, he had one shot to spare or else be in another playoff. But a great up-and-down for par on the 17th was followed by a routine 2-putt par on No. 18 to punch Pyne's ticket to Tulsa.

Then it was back to work the next day in The Stanwich pro shop, although Pyne was a little late.

"I was supposed to open the shop in the morning," he said. "I knew I wasn't going to be there. I figured if played well someone would help me out and carry that shift. That night I texted and said, 'Hey, guys, I need someone to open tomorrow.' I was in the shop in the afternoon."

One of The Stanwich Club's veteran caddies, Dennis Mpanda, was with Pyne in Austin and will carry his bag at Southern Hills. They left for Tulsa on Saturday.

Pyne's parents, Steve and Katy, will make the eight-hour drive from Bloomington-Normal along with his sister, brother-in-law and a couple friends.

Pyne said he tried to prepare as much as he possibly could in Connecticut, specifically "to sharpen my short game." He knows making the cut for the final two rounds would be a heroic achievement for any club pro.

"I've talked to some guys, caddies there (at Southern Hills), a couple PGA pros, on what to expect going into a first major as far as practice rounds, what's the best way to do that," he said. "It all will be a learning experience, but the game feels pretty good and I'm looking forward to the challenge. They're going to make it long, I know that."

Pyne got plenty of air time during the PGA Professional Championship on The Golf Channel. He might even make it on ESPN's coverage of the PGA's first two rounds, although they may confuse him for fictional character Ted Lasso because of his moustache.

"That's a COVID stache. In the spring of 2020 I had nothing better to do," said Pyne. "Recently I thought about shaving it, but that's all they were talking about on TV (the Golf Channel). They were talking more about the moustache than me. I can't shave it now. It's stuck on there for a while."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

