Watch now: Baracani-Galvan, Mounce brothers advance to Two-Man title match

NORMAL – Comforted by the thought there was “a lot of golf to go,” Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan didn’t fret an early three-hole deficit Saturday at Weibring Golf Club.

When a birdie at nine brought Barcani-Galvan within two holes, the momentum carried over for a 1-up win over Matt Gumm and Matt Maskel in the semifinals of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament.

In the other semifinal, brothers Michael and Branden Mounce used a steady game to oust John McGrew and Tyler McNeely 3 and 2.

The 18-hole championship match is set for 8 a.m. Sunday.

Former University High teammates Baracani and Galvan were playing in their first semifinal.

“The birdie on nine was nice. Then we got it going a little bit on the back,” Baracani said. “We got off to a bad start. We were 3-down after five holes. But we knew there was a lot of golf to go. I think we both felt if we played well we could compete with any team.”

Baracani’s 12-foot birdie on No. 15 gave the duo a lead they would not relinquish.

“Adam made a putt on 15 to get us 1-up. We were steady coming in,” said Galvan. “We felt we could definitely get there. We’re comfortable with the Mounces. It will be fun.”

The Mounces were 2-up at the turn despite a McGrew-McNeely double eagle on the par-5 second hole. Playing McGrew’s drive, McNeely found the hole from 238 yards on the second shot.

“Neither one of us have had a double eagle,” McNeely said. “To jointly do it, his drive and my 4-iron, that was exciting.”

“We had a 20-footer for eagle and we didn’t even have a chance,” lamented Branden Mounce.

More accurate approach shots meant shorter putts for the Mounces, who lost in the 2018 final the last time the tournament was held at Weibring Golf Club.

“The only difference was on the greens. Our putting was a little better,” Branden Mounce said. “We hit some close so we didn’t have to make long putts. It’s impossible to make putts out there right now.”

Michael Mounce, who won the Match Play in 2018 and the Medal Play in 2021, could complete the triple crown of Bloomington-Normal golf with a win Sunday.

“We hit them closer than they did, I think,” said Michael. “It was tough putting on these greens. You can’t have 20-footers for birdie. You have to have six to eight footers. You have a lot more chance of making them.”

Putting woes plagued McGrew and McNeely.

“We missed four inside eight feet earlier in the match,” McGrew said. “We can’t make a putt.”

“In qualifying we made some (putts) then the rest of the week we just had some inconsistencies out there we couldn’t overcome,” said McNeely. “They played great. Kudos to the Mounce boys.”

The match ended on No. 16 when neither McGrew nor McNeely could sink a birdie putt.

“I don’t think we did anything spectacular,” said Branden Mounce. “We just hung in there. We didn’t make any huge mistakes.”