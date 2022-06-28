Watch now: Ali Schrock, IWU's Beaubien earn State Farm Youth Classic collegiate titles

NORMAL — When Ali Schrock of Pontiac sank a long eagle putt on her 11th hole Tuesday, the Illinois State rising senior was 3-under par for the round.

Winning the State Farm Youth Classic's collegiate women's division at Weibring Golf Club wasn't all that was on Schrock's radar.

"In my mind, I was thinking how many under can I go," she said.

Schrock struggled the rest of the way and bogeyed five of her last six holes. But she was still able to smile as her 1-over 73 gave her a two-day 145 total for a three-stroke victory over Allison Pacocha of Eureka (75).

"I made it eventful out there. I was starting to think too much," said Schrock. "I was playing just fine. I started to press and making mistakes all over the place instead of just staying in my process and routine and not trying to press for more."

Bobby Beaubien of Barrington, an Illinois Wesleyan rising senior, couldn't duplicate the 5-under 66 he fired in Monday's opening round. But Beaubien never was in trouble and shot 73 for a 139 total, five ahead of runner-up Brady Serafin of Beecher (72) to claim the collegiate men's title.

"I played fine on the front nine. I just didn't make many putts on the back, but I'm happy with how I played," said Beaubien, who tied the tourney record total. "I had a good time. I just didn't make as many putts on the back nine and sometimes that just happens."

It was another Schrock, Dani Grace, who began the final round in the women's lead after an opening 71. But Ali's younger sister, who will join the ISU team when school begins in August, couldn't get anything going after a birdie on No. 17 (her eighth hole of the day).

Dani Grace Schrock shot 80 and took fourth at 151. Alaina Bowie of Mahomet was third at 73-150 while Normal Community graduate Allison Enchelmayer, an Evansville senior-to-be, was fifth at 79-153.

Ali Schrock, who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year as a junior, is excited about two more years of eligibility to play with her sister. Of course, there is a lot of sisterly bragging rights involved on the course, too.

Starting on the back nine in the same group with her sister and Pacocha, who is headed for Bradley, Ali Schrock used birdies on Nos. 11 and 14 along with a bogey on the 12th to shoot 34 and open a two-stroke lead.

On the par-5 second, Ali Schrock's long drive left 215 yards to the green. She flew her second shot on the green with a hybrid and sank the 35-foot eagle putt to suddenly vault into a five-stroke lead.

Schrock managed to make a long putt off the green at No. 3 to save par. She bogeyed the next hole before making a nice up-and-down off the green for par at No. 5.

But a couple errant shots — an approach that flew the green on the par-5 sixth and a blocked tee shot right into the water on No. 8 — made it a less-than-thrilling walk to the clubhouse for Schrock.

"I wasn't really nervous. I made a couple good saves, then the wheels fell off a little bit at the end," she said. "But I think I was pressing a little bit for the birdies and making too many mistakes."

Playing with her sister both days has Ali Schrock excited about the next two seasons with the Redbirds.

"I think back when I was a senior (at Pontiac) and she was a freshman and being on the same team," she said. "Just that little sisterly friendly competition puts a little something else on it. Just to let her experience what I've experienced here is going to be phenomenal. It's going to make it extra special."

Pacocha threw a little of the ISU-Bradley rivalry into the proceedings. After making the turn at 38, she was rock steady on the front with only one bogey and eight pars.

"Coming into this tournament I was a little nervous, but also excited to see how I compared to the players that are here," said Pacocha. "There are a lot of Missouri Valley (Conference) girls here. Knowing how I played today and seeing how I played leaves me a little more confident."

Dani Grace Schrock beat her sister, who was the defending champion, for the Class 1A Girls State title four years ago. But Ali Schrock's length off the tee, where she was often 30-40 yards ahead of her sister and Pacocha, was a considerable advantage.

"When you're coming in with longer clubs you're not going to get it as close. You're going to have some longer putts," said Dani Grace Schrock. "If you can get those (putts) good then every once in a while you'll get it close and get a bird. Also, you have to hit those fairways and greens because when you're coming in from behind the trees that it makes it very difficult."

Beaubien looked ready for another low round Tuesday after an eagle at No. 2 and birdie on No. 6. However, a double bogey at the par-3 seventh stalled his momentum. Beaubien sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the ninth to make the turn at 2-under 34 before four bogeys on the back nine.

Still, Beaubien hopes to use the victory to his advantage when he returns to Weibring Golf Club for a 36-hole U.S. Amateur qualifier on July 12. He believes a tie for 19th last month at the NCAA Division III National Championships got him in the right mind frame for the summer.

"That boosted my confidence a lot and made me feel more confident in my game," he said.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

