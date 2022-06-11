Watch now: 59-year-old Al Thompson set for Match Play final against Parker Wisdom, 21

NORMAL — Al Thompson's buddies at Crestwicke Country Club talked him into playing in the 105th Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Golf Championship.

Of course, they forgot to mention one thing to the 59-year-old — the championship flight final is 36 holes.

Thompson found that out Saturday after he played a near-flawless round of 4-under par to knock off two-time defending champion Brian Zimmerman, 2 and 1, in a semifinal match at Ironwood Golf Course.

"I'm really going to have to rest up," said Thompson. "My wife is going to make fun of me. She's going to go, seriously, you think you can go 36? There will be some resting, for sure."

Awaiting Thompson is another youngster who could probably play 36 holes in his sleep.

Parker Wisdom, 21, took control with three straight birdies on the front nine and cruised to a 5 and 4 victory over Reece Tennison in the other semifinal. This will be Wisdom's second final in the last three years after Zimmerman beat him, 1-up, in 2020 at Weibring Golf Club.

"It's not about making birdies. It's limiting my mistakes," said Wisdom of the lessons he learned during the final two years ago. "I felt I kind of handed it (to Zimmerman) when I tried to force a birdie. Pars occasionally win the hole. I just have to stay steady and not try to force anything and stay within myself."

Wisdom, who went 2-under for 14 holes Saturday, will have an excellent example to follow that game plan Sunday when the first 18 holes begins at 8 a.m.

Thompson moved to Bloomington-Normal from Wisconsin in October 2019. He didn't play in the Match Play the last two years, but tied for third in last year's Medal Play.

Zimmerman, who works at Crestwicke's pro shop with Thompson's son, Alex, knew what he was up against. Maybe that's why Zimmerman has already secured the older Thompson for next month's Two-Man Best Position.

"He's tough to beat. He doesn't give you anything," said Zimmerman. "He hits every fairway, and I think he hit every green. He's a great player. He's got a really good game for match play."

Thompson, who didn't make a bogey Saturday, actually missed one green in regulation. But he got up and down from a bunker at the par-3 eighth for par before sinking a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 9 to go 2-up at the turn.

While Thompson said he was leery of Zimmerman's length being a big advantage on the back nine, that didn't happen. Thompson had birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 17 to negate three Zimmerman birdies.

Zimmerman left a chip shot inches shy of an eagle on the par-5 17th before Thompson calmly sank a 7-foot birdie putt, set up by an excellent wedge approach, to close out the match.

Hitting hybrids and woods into some of the par-3s — and on a couple second shots into longer par-4s — doesn't faze Thompson, who finished tied for 10th in last year's Illinois State Senior Amateur.

"If I played Brian 10 times, he would beat me nine of them," said Thompson. "I was fortunate Tyler (Weaver) did not have his best stuff (in the quarterfinals) and Brian probably didn't for the first however many holes. My game plan is always the same because I don't hit it very far anymore — hit the fairway, hit the green and do what you can do. It's fun. I still like to compete."

Zimmerman, 26, never led as his 11-match winning streak over the last three years came to an end.

"I knew I couldn't give him anything. A 3-putt (bogey) on the first hurt and I had a bad bogey on 7 and knew I would lose that hole," he said. "It's hard to beat him on the back. I just didn't make enough putts or hit it good enough to win. But I'm happy for Al. He's a good dude."

Wisdom had a slight miscue on No. 1 when a short par putt lipped out. However, that was the only hole he lost on the front nine.

When Wisdom sank birdie putts of 18 and 20 feet at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, and followed it up with a 2-putt birdie at the par-5 seventh, he was 4-up. The margin grew to 5-up at the turn.

Tennison made a nice up-and-down for par at the 10th to win the hole when Wisdom missed a 7-foot par putt. But Wisdom got that back with a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th and finished things on the next hole.

"The putter has been hot. That's been the key," said Wisdom, who still has two years of eligibility left on Illinois State's golf team. "It's not like the course is crazy (long), so I just have wedge in my hand mostly. When I have a wedge I expect to hit it close, and the putter does the work."

Wisdom served notice early in the tourney he would been tough to beat. He birdies six straight holes (Nos. 7-12) in a 7 and 6 victory against Matt Galvan in a first-round match.

"I have been hitting it well. Driver is getting better now toward the end of these matches, but everything is tightening up toward this end match," he said.

Tennison, 19, who played for Parkland College this past year but is transferring to Heartland Community College in the fall, knocked out qualifying medalist and 2018 champion Michael Mounce in the quarterfinals.

However, Tennison struggled from the start Saturday and couldn't find that same rhythm he had earlier in the week.

"I was just off. The game wasn't feeling there," he said. "I didn't comfortable over the ball. It was just not my day."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

