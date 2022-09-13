Vlahos: Breaking down golf's independent contractor problem

Absent a PGA Tour tournament this year, the biggest event on the Windy City’s 2022 golf calendar is the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, the fifth tournament of the Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit which tees off at Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove this weekend.

For Chicago golf fans, the tournament is a welcome respite for a sport that has made more headlines off the course than on it this summer amidst a lawsuit and federal investigation into whether the PGA Tour has violated antitrust regulations related to its suspensions of golfers who have played in LIV Golf tournaments.

The critical question hanging over the game is whether golfers, who the PGA Tour designates as independent contractors, have the freedom to play in any tournament they want. The PGA Tour argues that as a member organization, it has the right to suspend or ban players who violate their bylaws, which requires that players get permission to play in non-Tour events.

Conversely, LIV Golf — and the seven players who have filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour — argue that the Tour’s suspension of golfers who compete in non-Tour events without permission is a violation of antitrust law, and that the Tour’s anticompetitive behavior has harmed the careers of the players whose interests they are supposed to promote.

Adding further complexity to the issue are reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is also investigating the PGA Tour for potential antitrust violations. With no clear timeline as to when the DOJ investigation may conclude, and with the players' lawsuit not starting until January 8, 2024, it is too early to know how the dispute will play out even as the rivalry and animosity between the two tours intensifies.

To fully understand the issue, you must first understand that pro golfers don’t sign contracts with the PGA Tour like typical pro athletes do with their respective teams, which means there is no guaranteed money on the PGA Tour. Conversely, if an NBA star like DeMar DeRozan has a poor shooting night, the Bulls still pay him, whereas if a golfer doesn’t make the cut in a PGA event, he goes home empty handed. (Or more realistically, golfers who miss the cut actually lose money, considering they have to pay for their own travel, hotel, meal, and caddie expenses out of their own pockets.)

Given that golfers are independent contractors, the PGA Tour’s decision to ban players who compete in LIV events seems particularly draconian in a modern sports landscape in which athletes have more power and freedom than ever before to choose where they play. In fact, the Tour’s banning of golfers is reminiscent of Major League Baseball’s former reserve clause, which stated that teams owned a player’s rights even after their contracts had expired.

After years of legal wrangling led by pioneering MLB center fielder and activist Curt Flood, who likened the reserve clause to indentured servitude, baseball introduced the “Curt Flood Rule” in 1975, which ushered in the era of free agency now common in professional sports.

Greg Norman, the LIV CEO and a former PGA Tour star, has described LIV golf and its unique format — 48 players who compete as 12 teams of four with no cut and guaranteed money — as golf’s long-awaited version of free agency. He has a point.

Given that the PGA Tour typically doesn’t allow golfers to participate in other tournaments scheduled on the same dates as PGA Tour events or allow its members to receive sponsor fees for playing in its tournaments, it seems the Tour wants all the benefits of an independent-contractor relationship but none of the possible drawbacks, including allowing Tour players to explore greener pastures.

As more and more top pros explore the freedom and guaranteed compensation that LIV Golf offers, the PGA Tour has responded by announcing its own slate of limited field, guaranteed money, “elevated” events that sound eerily similar to the competitive innovations that LIV is already utilizing.

Additionally, the Tour has pledged an additional $100 million in player compensation next year, prompting some to question why the Tour has been sitting on that money rather than bumping up player compensation sooner, while others have asked if the Tour is simply trying to buy player loyalty.

Although Phil Mickelson was roundly criticized for saying that LIV Golf would finally give players leverage to force the PGA Tour to update its outdated business model earlier this year, Mickelson was correct in saying that the Tour had no impetus to innovate, either in terms of their tournament format or how they compensate their players, until they were faced with competition from LIV Golf.

The entire issue has an overwhelming sense of déjà vu, as the PGA Tour itself was created just over 50 years ago when a number of touring pros, including Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, broke away from the PGA of America and created the PGA Tour because they felt they weren’t being fairly compensated for the value they were generating. Sound familiar?

In the ultimate sense of irony, the Tour website even published an article back in 2009 talking about how golfers splitting off from the PGA to form the Tour “was a good thing for the game.”

If Dustin Johnson’s wild playoff victory in the LIV golf Boston event earlier this month is any indication, the rivalry between the sport’s top two tours will only intensify while the off-course legal wrangling continues. The only thing for sure is that the bank accounts of all golfers, both on the PGA Tour and LIV, have benefited from the existence and success of Greg Norman’s rebel tour, and the so-called independent-contractor golfers might finally have the economic freedom their title implies and that every other professional athlete already enjoys.