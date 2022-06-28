 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two holes in one recorded during State Farm Youth Classic

MADALENE SMITH

Madalene Smith of Bloomington earned the girls 8-9 title in the State Farm Youth Classic. She shot a pair of 39s for a two-day 78 total at The Links at Ireland Grove.

 Jim Benson

Sophie Gold of Quincy and Lincoln Chizmark of Joliet may not have won their age divisions in the State Farm Youth Classic.

They did accomplish something unforgettable by recording a hole in one during the 20th annual tournament organized by the Bloomington-Normal Sports Commission.

Gold accomplished the feat with a 9-iron on the 106-yard eighth hole at Normal's Ironwood Golf Course. That helped Gold take second in the girls 14-15 division.

Chizmark made his ace with a pitching wedge on the 140-yard fourth hole at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington while playing in the boys 16-17 division.

In other tournament highlights:

• Aaron Munzlinger of Columbia, Mo., shot a final-round 64 for a 135 total to win the boys 12-13 title at Ironwood. Munzlinger broke the single-round record and tied the total for his age group. Former PGA Tour member Luke Guthrie of Quincy had a share of the single-round record with 67 and also shot 135 in 2003.

• Harper Ackerman of Webster Grove, Mo., set the boys 14-15 tourney record with a 137 total at Prairie Vista.

• Brooks Glynn of Aviston shot 34 at The Links at Ireland Grove to set the boys 3-5 single-round record. That helped Glynn overcome a six-shot deficit to win the title.

Adrian Allen of Bloomington took second in the girls 16-17 by shooting 163.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

