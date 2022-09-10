Kindred: Thursdays mean golf and more for Wally Beeler, 90, and brother Bill, 83

Brotherly love comes in many forms. For Wally and Bill Beeler, it includes a cart, clubs and golf as only they play it. It also includes dialing up their sister, who lives in a Florida nursing home, followed by a beer and a sandwich at their favorite establishment.

Most of us call it Thursday. It is unofficially Family Day for the Beelers, retirees who live 50-something miles apart but meet every Thursday, weather permitting, at Bluegrass Creek Golf Course in rural Minier.

They tee off at 9 a.m. to play nine holes, then put in the weekly call to their sister, Joann Stills, before heading to the Minier Tap for a Bud Light and lunch.

They may no longer be young — Wally just turned 90, Bill is 83 — but the bond formed as youths in LeRoy remains as alive and vibrant as ever.

Wally Beeler, a Korean War veteran, will tell you the weekly golf helps his weary legs, which sometimes require use of a walker away from the course. He is invigorated by the fresh air, and there’s also this:

“I get a lot of shots, so I get a lot of exercise,” he said, smiling.

Now for the best part.

“Just being with Bill for a family outing like this is fantastic,” he said.

The Beelers have met weekly since 2009 when Bill, who lives in rural McLean with his wife, Sharon, retired from farming. Wally retired in 1997 after nearly 30 years with Caterpillar. He and his wife, Lois, lived in Morton before moving in 2017 to the Lutheran Hillside Village retirement facility north of Peoria.

A former teacher, Lois died in 2021 shortly after their 66th wedding anniversary. Wally remains at Lutheran Hillside Village — “I really, really like it,” he said — and looks forward to Thursdays.

Why Thursday?

In part because Bill, who has had heart issues, goes to cardiac rehab on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in Lincoln. Wally has encountered health problems as well, suffering a mild stroke in January.

“That did slow him down a little, but he does pretty well really,” Bill said.

None of the setbacks have kept the Beelers off the golf course. Mother Nature occasionally has through rain, cold or both. When that happens, they meet for coffee and/or breakfast in Morton or Tremont or Goodfield or wherever.

Being together is what matters. Only Wally, Bill and Joann, who is 86, are still living from a tight-knit family of six Beeler children.

The brothers are of like minds regarding most things, especially golf. They have mastered how to play the game, a claim few can make.

They aren’t the best or even all that good at it. They’ve just taken the anger and anguish out of it.

“We have unusual golf etiquette,” Bill Beeler said. “We don’t keep score. We just hit the ball and run it down and hit it again if we can find it. If we can’t, we throw down another one and hit it.

“It works well for us. We just get together and play and enjoy each other and the company.”

What a concept … golf free of stress, anxiety and the occasional expletive.

“There’s no frustration,” Wally Beeler said. “My oldest son (Rod) said, ‘Dad, you and Bill should write a book on how to play for seniors because nobody plays golf like you guys do.’ We don’t putt a lot. If we putt a couple of times, maybe we’ll pick up the third one.”

And maybe, they won’t start on the No. 1 tee. If it’s crowded, Bill will drive them to a hole that’s free and they’ll start there, eventually making it around to all nine holes.

“We play the course. The course doesn’t play us,” Wally said.

On Aug. 4, Wally played it for free, courtesy of the Bluegrass Creek management. It was in honor of his 90th birthday, which was the next day.

Bill had to pay the full fare, but that’s OK. It’s a small price for spending time with your brother.

Worth every penny.