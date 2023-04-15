It doesn’t take much prodding for Alan Chapman to tee up a golf ball. The retired Unit 5 administrator will tell you he has “a strong interest in golf.”

Golf challenges you. It requires discipline and consistency, staples of a life spent in education. Golf also offers fresh air, green grass and what the best beaches do … sand and water.

Golf has never meant more to Chapman — all of the Chapmans — than now. It has become an integral part of the family’s mission to raise awareness and research dollars for The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (GFPD).

In January 2015, 1-year-old Max Chapman was diagnosed with Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder, a rare and terminal genetic disease. The son of Todd and Corin Chapman, and grandson of Alan and Kathie Chapman, Max is now described by his parents as “a happy, loving, playful 9-year-old.”

Still, he faces challenges. The degenerative disease impacts his vision, hearing, liver, muscle/bone strength and general physical development.

“We are heartbroken by the diagnosis, but are inspired and determined to make a difference for Max and all of the children battling this awful disease,” his parents say. “We truly treasure every moment we have with Max and celebrate every milestone.

“There is currently no cure for this disease and, as with many rare disorders, funding for research is limited.”

It’s not as limited as it once was. The Chapmans have seen to that, with golf playing a significant role.

The family started the “Tee It Up! For The GFPD” golf outing in 2016. It is part of an annual fundraiser that also includes an online auction and a Happy Hour and Reception. All proceeds go to The Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders, and through seven years the Chapmans have raised more than $1 million.

The eighth edition is in May: the online auction from May 14-21, the Happy Hour and Reception May 18 at Destihl Brewery and Beer Hall, and the golf scramble May 19 at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Club.

“We’re very grateful for the blessings that are coming our way,” Alan Chapman said. “We have so many people who support it and it’s way beyond our initial expectations.

“Our first year, I had it in my mind that if we could net 25 to 30 thousand dollars, that would be fabulous. That year we were right at $100,000. Each year since has increased somewhat to where last year it was $190,000. That’s beyond my wildest expectations.”

The golf scramble, which includes morning and afternoon sessions, has filled up quickly each year. This year, registration opened on Feb. 1 and spots were sold out by Feb. 13.

“We have a crowd of golfers who are really loyal to us and really want to participate,” Alan Chapman said. “They get signed up because they know if they don’t, they won’t get in.”

Todd and Corin Chapman also have a healthy 12-year-old daughter, Ellie. Her parents are “unaffected carriers” of Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder. The odds of two people coming together with that genetic condition are “astronomically high,” Alan Chapman said.

When it happens, there is a 25 percent chance their child will have PBD, a 25 percent chance the child will be completely unaffected, and a 50 percent chance the child will be an unaffected carrier.

While the disease is terminal, Max’s short-term prognosis is uncertain.

“Most of the children who have been diagnosed don’t survive to be 10,” his grandfather said. “We’re conscious of that, but we haven’t seen a precipitous dropoff in his condition. We’re hoping not to for a good period of time.

“We do know of patients with this condition who have lived into their 20s and one case into the 40s. It’s a condition that has a wide range of symptoms from moderate to severe. Max is severely disabled, but his health condition today I would say is more stable than not.”

Tee It Up! For The GFPD is held in his honor and has become a community effort. The event includes nearly 100 volunteers, as well as more than 100 donated items for the auction, 200-plus golfers and hundreds of Happy Hour and Reception attendees.

There are multiple sponsorship levels and opportunities to donate available at www.teeitup4gfpd.com.

Golf is a great game, but as Alan Chapman points out, Tee It Up! For The GFPD is “way more than golf.” It is a family’s heartfelt attempt to turn heartache into hope.

Could there be a better cause?

PHOTOS: Day 1 of the IHSA State Boys Golf Tournament in Bloomington-Normal Liam Campbell 2 100722.JPG Nick Manning 1 100722.JPG Nick Manning 2 100722.JPG Nolan Hunter 1 100722.JPG Nolan Hunter 2 100722.JPG Sam Rink 1 100722.JPG Sam Rink 2 100722.JPG Tucker Bond 1 100722.JPG Dj Norman 1 100722.JPG Dj Norman 2 100722.JPG Kaden Harms 1 100722.JPG