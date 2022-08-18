Kindred: ‘It’s like a dream.’ Lincoln’s Brad Slater aces same hole twice at Atlanta’s North Greens Golf Course

The hole location on No. 4 at Atlanta’s North Greens Golf Course had been near the back of the green all week. From the gold tees — you get to play from there when you’re 71 years old — it was playing 147 yards.

Brad Slater, a retired prison guard from Lincoln, was searching to find the right club.

“I’d been having trouble. I hit one over (the green) and the rest had all been short,” Slater said.

So prior to Friday’s round at the nine-hole course, Slater slid his 9-wood back in his bag. Maybe it would be the answer on No. 4.

Was it ever.

Slater aced the hole twice during the 18-hole round, a feat so rare it could keep mathematicians up for months calculating the odds.

The National Hole-In-One Registry lists the odds of an amateur golfer making a hole-in-one at 12,000-to-1. The odds of a golfer sinking two holes-in-one in the same 18-hole round are 67 million-to-1.

To ace the same hole twice in the same 18-hole round … astronomical is the only word that comes to mind. It could only happen on a nine-hole course where you go around twice.

“Sleeping is one thing, always thinking of those shots,” Slater said. “It’s like a dream right now, you know? You think of the odds and …”

The aces were part of a career-best 66 for Slater, who was joined on his round by regular playing partners Laren “Mack” McCarthy of Lincoln, Roger “Butch” Westen of rural Beason and Richard Christianson of Waynesville.

Slater shot 5-under par 31 on the first nine holes, including his drive on No. 4 that saw his yellow Callaway ball fade toward the hole.

Was it in? They couldn’t tell. A pond in front of the green includes some tall cattails, so the view of the hole was obscured.

“I didn’t see it go by (the hole), so I turned and said, ‘I think it’s in,’” Slater said.

Arriving at the green, he walked behind to make sure the ball wasn’t in the rough. Then, he and Westen walked to the hole.

There it was.

A bit later, Slater began his second nine holes with a double bogey. Westen joked that the only way he could “get back in the game” was to ace No. 4 again.

When Slater took his swing on the fourth tee, McCarthy was standing behind him. It was like watching a replay.

“It was deja vu,” McCarthy said. “Same ball, same height, same direction. Unbelievable.”

Like the previous ace, the ball landed about 25 feet from the pin and rolled in.

“The divot (on the green) couldn’t have been an inch from the other one,” Westen said.

Slater again walked behind the green. Seeing nothing, he strolled to the pin.

What was he thinking?

“Is it possible?” Slater said. “I mean, it’s impossible.”

Highly improbable, yes. But not impossible, as indicated by the white message board near the North Greens entrance that reads: “Brad Slater 2 holes-in-one, #4 today 8-12-22. *Gold Tee.”

Slater followed tradition and bought celebratory beers in the clubhouse after his round. His name will go on a plaque listing holes-in-one at North Greens. He also may receive a plaque from Callaway for using a Callaway ball.

It has become a keepsake. Slater didn’t use it the rest of his round Friday and will not risk putting it in play again.

“It’s all dirty and I’m going to leave it that way,” he said proudly.

As for the 9-wood, it has earned a permanent place in the bag and Slater’s heart.

“I’ve kissed it a few times,” he said.

It should be noted Slater is not a hacker like the rest of us. He plays in a league at North Greens and his handicap for nine holes is zero. He said he typically shoots in the 74-75 range for 18 holes at the course, though prior to Friday, his previous two rounds had been 78s.

The aces were the third and fourth of Slater’s career. He aced No. 15 at the Lincoln Elks in the mid-1990s and had a hole-in-one on No. 8 at Atlanta last year.

The two Friday will be a treasured memory for a widower who lost his wife, Sue, in 2017.

Slater plays golf five or six times a week, mostly in Atlanta, and said he misses his wife. It would have been great to share the news, and the moment, with her.

Slater has mainly told his family and a few neighbors about the double aces. Included was a text message Friday to his grandson.

“He texted me back and he didn’t believe me,” Slater said, smiling.

Even Slater is still processing a feat that earned him the handsome sum of $1.50. He won the skin on No. 4 — worth a quarter from his playing partners — both times around. So he pocketed 50 cents each from Westen, McCarthy and Christianson.

“It (the double aces) was cool in a way and not in a way,” McCarthy joked. “It was another quarter I had to give him. I was like, ‘Two in a row? I can’t believe it.’”

It’s true.

Too rare for odds, but true.