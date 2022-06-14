Kindred: Central grad Tom Egbers filling role at U.S. Open site

Tom Egbers’ title is golf operations intern. At most courses, it would be a rather mundane position.

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, is not a “most courses” kind of place, especially in 2022.

The U.S. Open is being played at the prestigious course near Boston this week and Egbers, a Bloomington native and former Central Catholic High School golfer, has been in on many of the preparations.

Nothing mundane about that.

“It just so happens we’re hosting the biggest tournament of the year,” Egbers said. “I’ve done everything from run the Sunday afternoon family clinic to helping major champions set up practice rounds out here. It covers the whole board.”

Egbers graduated from Central in 2017 and from Division III St. Lawrence University in New York in 2021, earning degrees in business and communications while playing golf all four years.

He is pursuing a masters in business at Bentley University, located “about 15 minutes down the road’ from The Country Club, he said.

Egbers hooked on as a caddy at The Country Club last fall, normally caddying on Thursdays before class and either Saturday or Sunday.

Then this happened:

“Through a mutual friend between the director of golf and me, I was recommended to apply for the internship,” Egbers said. “I did, and it’s been a great thing.”

In sports and life, timing matters. Egbers cannot imagine his being better in regard to The Country Club, a revered place in golf circles.

His internship began prior to the course opening for play this season.

“I’ve seen it all evolve,” he said of the U.S. Open preparations. “It’s pretty surreal. Going out after work and playing nine holes with your coworkers is a pretty common thing. But doing it with the U.S. Open grandstands in the background is pretty unique.”

The past few weeks in particular have been special. Big-name professional golfers have come in for practice rounds, etc.

When you’re a 23-year-old intern with a deep love of golf, it’s heady stuff. The first goal is to keep your jaw from dropping.

“We are reminded a lot that you have to treat them how you would treat a member,” Egbers said. “This is their office. We want to make them comfortable.

“You say that, and then you look over and see Justin Thomas hitting range balls. All of a sudden, that philosophy (not being awestruck) drops pretty quickly.”

Egbers has been around golf all his life. His father, Gary, introduced Tom and his twin brother, Harry, to the game before he died in a plane crash when they were 5 years old.

In addition to playing competitively in high school and college, Tom spent one summer as an intern at the Illinois PGA and another as an intern/caddy at the Old Elm Club in the Chicago area.

In between, he interned at a mortgage bank, which he called “drastically different” than his golf gigs.

“Ultimately, I do think I would like to end up in this industry,” Egbers said. “It’s one of those things I can’t seem to escape. I love the game so much.

“It is, I think, the most social sport there is. There’s something about the whole atmosphere … it almost has its own little niche culture.”

Egbers feels at home in it, whether he’s playing a round with friends in Bloomington or helping stage one of golf’s premier events. He will finish his MBA at Bentley next year and hopes to work for “one of the larger companies in golf.”

“That would be terrific … a business role, but you’re surrounding yourself with the game of golf,” he said.

For now, Egbers’ goal, and that of everyone associated with The Country Club, is for the U.S. Open to run smoothly. He cherishes being a part of it.

“If you’re not good enough to play in the U.S. Open, I think this is my next best option,” he said.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

