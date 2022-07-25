Katie Steinman shoots 71 to win Bloomington-Normal Women's City golf title

NORMAL — Katie Steinman shot a 1-under-par 71 to capture the Bloomington-Normal Women's City Golf Tournament title Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course.
Steinman, who will be a sophomore on Butler University's women's golf team, finished two strokes ahead of Lexi Onsrud. Jadyn Spinks took third with a 77.
Onsrud will be a junior for Illinois Wesleyan's women's golf team and Spinks a sophomore for the Titans.
Sue Bain earned the senior division title after shooting 84. Donna Peterson was second with the same score.
Maxine Quakenbush finished first in the low net division with Ashley Petrinel second.