LOCAL GOLF

Katie Steinman shoots 71 to win Bloomington-Normal Women's City golf title

062921-blm-spt-1classicwomen

Katie Steinman of Bloomington celebrates after sinking a shot from the bunker on No. 8 during the first round of the 2021 State Farm Youth Classic at Weibring Golf Club.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Katie Steinman shot a 1-under-par 71 to capture the Bloomington-Normal Women's City Golf Tournament title Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course.

Steinman, who will be a sophomore on Butler University's women's golf team, finished two strokes ahead of Lexi Onsrud. Jadyn Spinks took third with a 77.

Onsrud will be a junior for Illinois Wesleyan's women's golf team and Spinks a sophomore for the Titans.

Sue Bain earned the senior division title after shooting 84. Donna Peterson was second with the same score.

Maxine Quakenbush finished first in the low net division with Ashley Petrinel second.

KATIE STEINMAN 2022 MUGSHOT

Steinman
LEXI ONSRUD 2022 MUGSHOT

Onsrud

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

