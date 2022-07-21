Bloomington's Parker Wisdom ties for third in Illinois State Amateur Championship

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WILMETTE — Parker Wisdom of Bloomington finished tied for third as the Illinois State Amateur Championship concluded Tuesday with a 36-hole finale at Westmoreland Country Club.

Wisdom, who will be a senior at Illinois State, shot a pair of 1-over-par 73s  for a 288 total. He was second after the first 36 holes.

Mac McClear of Hinsdale led after every round to earn the title. McClear, who will be a senior at Iowa, fired 68-77 on Thursday to finish at 283 and prevail by three strokes.

Tommy Kuhl of Morton, who plays for the University of Illinois, took second after shooting 68-75 on Thursday.

Branden Mounce of El Paso tied for 19th. Mounce had 74-79 to finish at 300.

Wisdom has qualified for the U.S. Amateur, which will be held Aug. 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

