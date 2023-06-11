BLOOMINGTON — Ben Kilborn played so well during the Bloomington-Normal Match Play Golf Tournament he didn’t need to play holes 17 and 18 at the Den at Fox Creek all week.

In his tightest match of the tournament, Kilborn topped David Marquardt 3 and 2 on Saturday to win his first city tournament title.

“I’ve wanted to win this tournament ever since I was a little kid,” said the 32-year-old Kilborn. “Being president of the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association, it means a lot to me to capture my first city title.”

Because of inclement weather forecast for Sunday, both the semifinals and finals were played Saturday and the championship match was shortened from its customary 36 holes to 18.

“I felt like I got better throughout each match,” Kilborn said. “I really haven’t been able to play a lot this year because I have a 1-year-old at home. I doubled my rounds of golf by playing in the city Match Play.”

Kilborn felt he “played some of my best golf” in a 6 and 4 quarterfinal win over Adam Havens with six birdies and an eagle. “After that match was when I felt like I could win this thing if I play like that.”

Kilborn then prevailed over Alan Bardwell 7 and 6 in the semifinals.

“I was really solid as far as hitting fairways and greens and putting pressure on him to do the same,” said Kilborn.

Kilborn won the first two holes against Marquardt, who pulled back even by winning holes five and six.

“He hit a 400-yard drive on 5 and made an easy birdie,” Kilborn said. “He crushed it. It was impressive.”

Marquardt forged ahead with an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 7 as Kilborn missed from 10 feet.

Kilborn was within 25 feet of the hole on the par-3 eighth hole. Marquardt was short of the green off the tee but his approach was within 35 feet. He converted the long par putt while Kilborn settled for par and made the turn at 1-down.

“I started thinking it might be David’s day,” Kilborn said.

Kilborn won 10 with a birdie to get back to even. Marquardt found water on Nos. 11 and 12 but only lost 11 after salvaging par on 12 with a 30-foot putt.

Kilborn’s lead increased to three holes after Marquardt three-putted No. 13 and Kilborn birdied the par-5 14th from 12 feet.

The players tied 15 and 16 as the match ended.

"I think I played pretty well. I overperformed. I didn't expect to make it that far," Marquardt said. "The biggest turn of the match was 10 through 12. I made the turn plus one then lost three balls off the tee.

"Ben just didn't make any mistakes and help me out. He kept hitting the ball in the fairway and kept hitting greens. He forced me to make birdies, and I wasn't making birdies."

In the other semifinal, Marquardt downed Tyler Weaver 3 and 2.

