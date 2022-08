Alan-Ansley Bardwell pace Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child golfers

BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Ansley Bardwell fired a 61 two-day total to post the lowest score in the Bloomington-Normal Parent/Grandparent-Child Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove.

The Bardwells won the 7-9 Parent-Child division by two strokes over Matt and Logan Wettersten. Blaze and Brady Smallwood were third with 69.

Ryan and Jack Quinn captured the 10-12 Parent-Child division after shooting 63. That was two strokes ahead of Tyler and Brayden Bain, with Rob and Cooper Anderson third at 75.

Other champions were Jordan and Cruz Carpenter in the 6-under Parent-Child (69); Larry and Maddie Bierbaum in the 10-12 Grandparent-Child (84); Ron and Harbour Marquardt in the 7-9 Grandparent-Child (94); and Mark and Casey Schauls in the 6-under Grandparent-Child (71).