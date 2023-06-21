Now is the perfect time to have a hollow body frog tied on.

Low light conditions combined with shallow vegetation and cover like blow down trees and stumps are excellent locations to walk a frog. The blow-ups are crazy and the more you throw them, the more you will want to.

They are best fished on braided line and with a rod with a quick tip and plenty of backbone. They can be fished by beginners to pros, and due to their weedless-ness can be used in the heaviest of cover. Some great bites also occur in open water while “walking the dog,” and depending on the style of the frog, it can also be chugged and popped.

They can also be slid over the slop fished on the edge or pitched to holes in the vegetation. They also can be fished effectively around wood, including lay down trees and log jams — it seems fish can never get too shallow even with the hot summer temperatures. We call it fishing on the dirt and it seems many times they are right on the bank.

There is a gambit of great hollow bodied frogs on the market and five of my favorites includes the entire SPRO lineup — Megabass Gabot and Big Gabot, Booyah Pad Crasher, Teckel Sprinker and the Reaction Innovations Swamp Donkey. All have unique characteristics in hook placement, weight and colors, but it truly comes down to action.

Long casts are a must. Getting the frog to sashay in place or while moving is the key to more bites. Below is a breakdown of my favorites and why I have a box full of each.

SPRO

The SPRO Bronzeye family truly started it all with veteran pro Dean Rojas leading the charge. It is without question one of the most heralded frogs ever built. Combined with a unique body style, it has a keeled bottom and narrow width that was designed perfectly to match the 2X Gamakatsu EWG Double Frog and has very pliable plastic for better hook ups. The long and narrow body allows it to be walked well, and the welded eye of the hook keeps the line locked on the hook. The body resists filling with water and the living rubber legs are secured inside the frog. They come extra-long but can be trimmed for more side to side action. Spro has multiple great frogs but this is the one that started it all and one that can be fished in all types of cover.

Megabass

This Japanese company is known for its unique yet detailed approach to all their baits but in particular their GABOT frog. It is designed with a catamaran mouth and does much more than spit water. It stabilizes the body to resist rolling and walks in place better than most. The GABOT has a unique formulation of material that makes it tough as nails yet soft enough for even the lightest bites. The balance of this frog is unmatched and elevated the bar for all hollow bodied frogs.

Booyah

The Pad Crasher is a very soft plastic frog that allows for consistent hook-ups, and its bass boat belly allows it to walk very well. It is one of the most economic frogs and comes in a great selection of colors. It is both solid and soft, and frog lovers cannot believe how good the bite to hook-up ratio is.

Teckle

The USA Sprinker is one of the most unique frogs on the market with a mouse-like shape and an integration with a paddle tail. This frog combines both visual and auditory agitation due to the tail. There is no better frog on the market when fish are aggressively feeding on top. I call this frog a hybrid and it, too, can be walked, but it also can be buzzed when pulled in a straight line over cover and stopped. It, too, comes is excellent colors.

Reaction Innovations

The Swamp Donkey has a cult following due the design and meticulous detail. No other frog has had the countless hours of testing this one got before coming to market. The hook is very special with turned up points that allow for better hook-ups, but also keeps them from digging into the body of the frog’s body. It too has a long and narrow body, soft material and the attention to detail is second-to-none and sets this bait apart.

Frog fishing is addictive and no doubt one of the most fun ways to catch fish. The frog can be chugged, skipped, and walked, and the explosive hits are second-to-none. It is a visual technique and one that is easy to get hooked on. Now is the time — so get frogging.

Photos: Over 160 kids get hooked on fishing at Miller Park 060522-blm-loc-1fishing 060522-blm-loc-2fishing 060522-blm-loc-3fishing 060522-blm-loc-4fishing 060522-blm-loc-5fishing