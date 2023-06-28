No doubt we live in a crazy, mixed-up world.

Fishing used to be an outlet to get away from all the hooey, but today has as much hooey as everything else.

Not sure if its tournaments, money or folks are just more chippy, but protecting the sanctity of our sport seems less important than ego building and winning. Maybe fishing has mirrored life. Contrary to today’s thinking, all press is not good, or at least I hope not.

Every participant is looking for an edge. Doing so is not a negative. Some call it a competitive advantage — all other athletes do the same thing. But when bending becomes breaking, that is the rub.

Better equipment, better electronics and sometimes better networking seems to be more important that the pure pleasure of enjoying time on the water.

There are days when I ask myself: Is it worth it? Could just going fishing be less expensive and more about the experience? Some call days fishing non-competitively “fun fishing,” but shouldn’t it all be? Unless it is your job and catching means making a living, it seems we may take it too seriously. A weekday fruit jar derby isn’t worth losing friends or a marriage over, nor is it worth so much that you will be able to pay your house payment with it.

It has been over 40 years I have been chasing the green guys, and the life lessons I have learned fishing cannot be matched.

Fishing seems to be under fire across the country with privatization, loss of access and conflicts between anglers and property owners occurring more than ever before. What was once looked at as an afterthought is now looked at as a cash cow.

To some extent, that is a good thing. Moneys raised through permits, boat and equipment sales, and license fees properly distributed back to the fisheries should be good news.

But funds going to a general fund or put into a budget for other things doesn’t make sense. Much like road-use taxes, those who use the resource should be those doing the heavy lifting. With license sales, taxes of fishing purchases and ramp fees, some of that is occurring.

Gaining federal funds through these programs should inspire more participation, and youth programs are still gaining steam. Anything that limits participation should be carefully scrutinized.

Because Illinois has limited resources, I hear more and more folks talking about taking their vacations outside of the state to fishing-friendly locations. That money isn't being spent in our state, and those fishing licenses purchased there go to their lakes and resource managers.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Leadership is seeing fishing as more than sitting on a bucket with a glob of dew worms and recognizes enhancing access and management of our lakes as a positive for future generations. Illinois was the first state to see the importance of fishing for our youth, with the Illinois High School Association sanctioning it as an activity in our schools. The numbers of participants is growing each year as a result.

The state DNR has seen the necessity to move from restricted horsepower lakes to a horsepower limit with idle only. To date, I have heard nothing but positives from that change. Keeping a horsepower limit does make sense, but allowing larger engines to idle allows for more folks to use the resource without requiring two boats to do so. I am sure we will hear more about that as more changes occur.

Those lakes that see boat permits, lake permits and activity on those lakes as a revenue stream should do everything they can to enhance the experience and anglers and boats have to respect it, too. It is indeed a shared resource.

As an advocate for both fishing and lake management, I see both sides. As anglers, we have to be a positive influence and respect personal property, plus when seeing those that break the rules, report it. My experience is most will not get involved and I understand that as well. There has to be a give and take and, honestly, we have been blessed with good involvement from lake property owners, boaters and fishing people because of good communication. That has to continue and needs to be shared at other locations across the country. It serves everyone by respecting both sides.

BNBC/Lexington Bass Challenge Tournament

Sunday, July 2, at Banner Marsh Main there will be a 20-boat challenge tournament between the BNBC and Lexington Bass. Should be a fun event. It is sponsored by Lake Bloomington Marine.

