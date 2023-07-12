Most who read this column know already how much I love the fishing industry and how I believe it makes the world better.

Although it has changed drastically over the last few years, for the record, I love my job. Being able to impact lives for the better is what I live for and it’s funny how a too short, not good enough, not smart enough guy from Hudson and Normal gets to gets up every day just trying to make things better. Most times I am not successful, but sometimes I get lucky and actually make a difference to someone I may have just met, or someone I didn’t know I have impacted. That is scary but it is also pretty neat, too.

The best compliment I get paid is when someone walks up to me and says: “I don’t fish but I read your column every week.” It happens almost weekly and although some stuff I write about is related to fishing, more is about how life can be made better by being outdoors and wetting a line. I see a lot of smiles, but more importantly I get to see lives change for the better as a result.

This is ICAST week — the industry tackle and trade show where new products, new companies and new friendships are formed. Fishing is a business, but this show is really about relationships. The old guard might change some, which may or may not be a good thing, but it is real. I actually hate that part — many who cut the furrow are never given credit for doing so. New is not always good, but it's life. Hopefully the inheritors will be remember they have more to do than make money.

The industry is changing quickly and mergers and acquisitions are more frequent. Some call it cashing out and cashing in. Bless those who get to do that, but what happens to the next generation of products? Sometimes companies are purchased to be shelved. Hard to believe, but in my years of being involved, I have seen it over and over.

The term “revolutionary” will be used this week interchanged with the term “game changer,” and I am sure we will see products that are supposedly both that never make it to a store shelf.

Each ICAST is the year of something. One year it’s a hollow body frog, the next it's rods, then accessories like coolers, and lately the introduction of numerous lithium batteries has been big. A couple years ago we had two more trolling motors introduced, and this year Power Pole added their new “MOVE” to the mix.

We used to have a choice of two, but now four companies are in the fray. This year, Garmin and Minn Kota have upped their games with new wizardry to their existing lineup. Electronics will be the same — bigger, faster, more clear, and with more features than ever before. Forward-looking electronics will even be better, and although some think it can hurt fishing, I think it is a lot like golf. Technology just keeps getting better. Even though you might be against some of it, it is an evolutionary process. Change is just part of it.

The folks I started with in fishing are transitioning into retirement, and new people are running with the ball. Much like electronics, you can complain about it or embrace it. I choose to embrace it and am excited about meeting and listening to the new. The once-young guns are now the veterans in many cases, and it’s neat to see the younger generation with the same fondness for the sport that we had back in the day.

I remember when I moved to Florida along the fabled St. John’s River — I had the false expectation that everyone fished. It was actually hard to find folks with the same passion I had.

We are blessed to be in a sport where it is now cool to participate. It wasn’t always that way — many thought you had to be a hick to like it. Those days are over, and even at my age I still have more to get done. I'm not ready to be put to pasture. I still believe experience and wisdom means something.

Cutting the furrow and knowing the history of where we were and where we are now is valuable. Although products and services continue to evolve, many times the new are remakes of something prior. Never forget the animals we chase are creatures of their environment and not very smart. Some products remain to trick the fish, but many trick the fishing people, too.

I am excited for another ICAST, maybe more than ever before — if for nothing else than to keep learning and meeting new friends. Our industry is still about relationships and when the person leaves we used to deal with its important to find out who the new person is and build one with them.

I never want to get lost in the shuffle and hope to be in the middle of it for a while longer. Although many in the sport hop around from company to company there is still value in sticking to you knitting and staying engaged. Count me in for a few more years of doing my part to making things better and hopefully seeing more smiles. That, to me, is what really matters.

