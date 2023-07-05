Almost 250 years ago, this country overcame tyranny. And on the 247th birthday of America, we saw a glimmer of light that we may be coming together again.

Flags in yards, families and friends gathering outdoors, and as my wife and I drove back and forth to a friend’s house in Hudson, I noticed something different. It was a day about America. Politics were nowhere to be found. Although I am sure there was a discussion here and there about division or favorite candidate, it seemed that was far from anyone’s mind.

As outdoors folks, we can lead. Our challenges are many and most time political, but it seems we make due. Folks who love the outdoors are a docile group unless riled, and can gather faster that a herd of June bugs around a pole light. Most stay away from politics and don’t pay much attention to it unless it crosses the line in their backyard. Maybe we should be more active, but letting the sleeping dog lie seems like the best approach.

Most times we talk about new baits, boats and techniques, and leave the bickering to others.

No matter if you bike, hunt, fish, camp or just like to hike, each group can get pretty chippy if their passion is attacked. Change isn’t always good, and one of my favorite bosses at State Farm, Reg Bernard, had a saying that plays here: “Seen a lot of change; been against most of it." Status quo is OK to outdoors folks.

Whether we know it or not, we live in the best country in the world. We better take politics and put them on the backburner, no matter which side of pasture you live on. Coming together means compromise, and that means give-and-take. Each side gets something and it can't be my way or the highway. Recognizing that will make it better.

I still think we have hope. As outdoors folks, we can make a difference. It is still funny to me how left-right, conservative-liberal nomenclature has been brought forward, but until the last 15 or so years most of us didn’t know those words meant so much. I hope they mean less moving forward.

Tidbits from the water

This time of year seems to be filled with good news for area “chunk and winders.” The last couple of weeks have been good news for locals at the national level as well.

BASS Nation Regional: The Illinois BASS Nation team won the Northern Regional at Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin. It was the first time a team from Illinois had ever won it. Ten teams competed, including from Wisconsin, South Dakota, Ohio, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois. Illinois's top angler was Carlock's Taylor Umland with 36.9 pounds. He will compete this fall at the Bass Nation Championship on Lake Hartwell for a chance to fish the Bassmaster Classic.

Other area anglers who competed were Brad Norris and Keith Ringger of Hudson, and Wes Gehrt of Bloomington

BNBC/Lexington BASS Challenge: Twenty teams competed last weekend at Banner Marsh Main in the first annual BNBC/Lexington Bass Challenge. The team of Tom Cassel and Domenic Theison weighed 21.21 to take individual honors followed by Taylor Umland and Terry Brown with 14.40 pounds. Third was Jeff Sikora and Keith Ringger with 11.80 pounds. Big Bass was caught by Tim Fauth and Scott Anderson with a 6.04 bass. Lexington Bass Club won and had a total weight of 62.27 pounds and BNBC finished with 53.37. The Challenge was a brainchild of Lake Bloomington Marine owner Erik Pokarney and planning is underway for year two. Captains for BNBC were Keith Ringger and Jeff Sikora and Lexington was captained by Steve Volz and Dave Whalen.

Photos: Over 160 kids get hooked on fishing at Miller Park 060522-blm-loc-1fishing 060522-blm-loc-2fishing 060522-blm-loc-3fishing 060522-blm-loc-4fishing 060522-blm-loc-5fishing