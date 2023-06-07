How do we change the shifting tide of confrontation in fishing? Seems like just about every tournament no matter the level, a conflict arises either on the water or off of it.

I have seen more of it in the last few years than ever before. Much can be attributed to social media, but that's not the only factor.

I have a running conversation with my fishing buddies about how much of it I hear about, and I hardly ever leave my office, so multiply that out and across all communication channels and the buzz is loud. We used to have conflicts, but this new wave seems to be about sharing water and money (always a biggie), and also electronics and no longer having secret locations. For the record, there really are no longer secret spots or secret baits and I personally believe that adds to the mix.

Although we have a large group of younger anglers joining the sport, they were not trained about the dos and don'ts on the water. No doubt they have gotten skilled at catching fish and have done so very quickly, but the ethics and integrity parts are sometimes missed.

The unwritten rules of how to fish around people, and what is appropriate or not, was not part of the curriculum. But it should have been. We have placed the winning at all costs ahead or the fun, the competition and having an amicable time on the water. Honestly I think we are losing many who used to love it as a result.

Getting older is a tough job. I remember my elders saying how the kids were different now when I was a youngster. I didn’t believe it then and don’t believe it now when it comes to fishing. The target just moved a bit.

I hear myself saying things that I heard my Dad and Grandpa say, and although I have to introspectively look, am I just getting grumpy or is it real? I believe it is a little of both. I take the blame for part of it as an advocate of youth fishing. We taught youngsters how to fish and how to get involved, but maybe we should have sprinkled a bit of "how to act on the water" with that teaching of how to catch a fish.

I am not blaming the kids at all here. They set the precedent, especially at the pro level, of how to behave on the water. But no doubt we can do better. To emulate techniques or fishing knowledge is one thing, but to do the same with bad behavior can cause long term negative impacts to our sport and subsequently those who follow or might want to participate in it.

Companies will advertise with fishing companies because of the large numbers of participants and fans, but one bad experience and they may turn their backs on fishing and look to another venue to spend their advertising dollars. Fishing companies are a captive audience, but medium or large non-endemics may never give it a chance.

Companies that sponsor anglers or tournament trails look to them for a positive role model — one who reflects positively on their company. Simply put, it can help them sell products. One error in judgement can cost a sponsorship, and the power of that representation can’t be minimized.

In my career, I have seen it over and over again. Don’t forget you not only represent yourself but also the company who sponsors you if you are fortunate enough to get that kind of help.

Anglers should use sound judgement and think a bit more when a possible confrontation could occur before acting. It is up to each of us to be an example on the water. We are stewards of fishing and the companies that we represent.

How we carry ourselves should be as important as winning in my book. I remember my Dad telling me that negative facial expressions are as bad as saying something or worse, and having an even keel with a tuning fork disposition will win in the long term over reacting or saying something you may not be able to take back.

Fishing is a great sport with very few warts, but it seems lately those warts have gotten a little larger. No matter if at the national level or at a local jackpot, we should know we represent the entire industry and little negative things can turn into big ones quickly.

We have awesome representation in fishing and our fishing community overall is highly respected, but we can do better. Maybe the Golden Rule used a bit more frequently might just help.

