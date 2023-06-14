As we age things don’t bend as well, our balance goes to heck and easy things become hard. Even the most active folks have new pains that were never thought of before.

I have made myself a promise that the day I cannot get in and out of the boat without several goalies keeping me from landing on backside is the day I quit. I am not there yet, but unless every joint is replaced, that day might be coming.

When we are younger, we are bullet proof. Sports were a test and diving for a fly ball, crashing into the bleachers or outfield wall, or shrugging off injury by spitting on it or rubbing dirt on it are over.

Now we can’t reach the dirt and anything below our waste is a waste of time or we have to use a stick to pick it up. Dexterity is tying your shoes and every time we work in the yard, fish or work in the shop, it takes a day or two and plenty of meds to right the ship.

I know I am not alone here.

I have metal in my ankle and one knee, two hips and good old Arthur is on the rise but I am not smart enough to take it easy. Young folks have no idea what they are in for and I recently found out I may have this thing called “migratory arthritis” which means the pain moves around. One day it’s a shoulder, the next a hip and the next it’s a knee.

My Dad told me once that sign of weakness is showing pain and I will never give up. Many days you have to drive a stick in the ground to see if I am moving. To say I am slow would be an understatement.

I am fortunate, and even though I am slower than a three legged turtle, I keep plugging and have found a blessing in hanging around with friends and young folks who do the heavy lifting now and again for me. I am a carrier for their bad backs and knees down the road.

Camaraderie, sharing the information of fishing and plugging through is now my day. It gets better, and rest assured it can get worse, so it’s the little things that make it worth it. I am driven by competition as always, but the target has changed. I don’t have to be the King of the hill, but it is good still being on the hill.

I recently had X-Rays, an MRI and injections in my back when the doctors thought they had exhausted everything else. Guess what, my back is garbage and honestly I didn’t even know it. Many of my pain issues were a result of my back and most of it was caused during my bullet proof days they imagined.

The pharmacist knows me by first name, so thank God for Medicare. Lifting more than I should have without using my legs, shrugging off twinges and goinks and toughing it out was status quo then, but now I look like Chester on Gunsmoke or a walrus trying to climb on a rock getting in and out of the boat.

Remedies are pain meds, anti-inflammatories and having a young fishing partner who is not only a stick but puts up with my oldness. Wisdom is still in my arsenal, and believe it or not, I don’t hurt nearly as much when I am fishing.

Things click and pop, and my body some days sounds like bolts getting dropped in a metal bucket. Quality replacement parts, non-OEM, has replaced the ones God gave me. That is just part of it and a wise man once said if you are in a room with 30 people throwing a rock in any direction you will hit someone that is in worse shape than you. That is now my mantra.

Even on the bad days, I look to something positive, and even though it may be a small win, it’s a win nonetheless. Attitude, positive mental focus, and using your mind to create tolerance to pain is every day now. I am not alone.

Even with all the negatives of aging, I still have my mind and sense of humor and now have found that participating is every bit as important as winning. But don’t get me wrong, I like to win and most definitely still like to compete, but I try to have a tuning fork mentality. Never too high or too low after events.

Contribution to the cause and doing my share means more than anything and that sometimes drives me nuts if I don’t contribute. I am still a competitor. Being on the top of your game shouldn’t wane and being satisfied with mediocrity is not in the playbook. When I suck, I suck, and I will continue to drive to un-suck. Sports, great coaches and my dad are the reasons I keep driving.

Quitting is not in the cards.

I write this as a misery-loves-company article to hopefully push other old farts going through the same things to keep trying. Never give up and always look for that thread of light in every day. Can’t cannot be in your vocabulary and slow and steady may be high speed now.

When you look at someone who is going through tough times, be empathetic and know that things can get worse. Every day we can take nourishment, laugh or even scream it – one more day we stay on the green side of the grass.

No one gets out of this thing called life alive, so look at the little things that will brighten your day. A smile, a laugh or even one more fish may be all it takes.

