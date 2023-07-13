BLOOMINGTON — Defending champions Michael and Branden Mounce have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
The Mounces will face Kyler Ummel and Zach Falasz in a quarterfinal match Friday.
Semifinals are set for Saturday while the championship match scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
In the other upper bracket quarterfinal, Adam Baracani-Matt Galvan will play Andrew Greisiger-Alan Bardwell.
The lower bracket quarterfinals pit Tom Kearfott-Mike Cushing against Brian Zimmerman-Ryan Quinn and Greg Naleway-Matthew Morse versus David Marquardt-Dan Freed.
