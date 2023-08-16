Other than him yelling “You like that!” in a high-pitched voice a long time ago, I never knew much about Kirk Cousins, and was OK with that.

Now, thanks to NFL Films and “Quarterback” on Netflix, I’m emotionally invested in the man’s life.

No American sport builds to its season as well as the NFL, and it has nothing to do with the unwatchable preseason games.

The ratings NFL preseason games get, though, show just how popular the league is. The NFL’s reign over the TV ratings is famous — in 2022, the top eight most-viewed TV programs of any kind were NFL games. But even the preseason games (calling them boring is charitable), draw better than some MLB and NBA playoff games.

Fortunately, there's a much better option for those of us who swore of preseason football years ago. Platforms besides the rights-holders have found a way to dip into that NFL pot of gold — through collaborations with NFL Films.

Started by Ed Sabol and continued by his son Steve, NFL Films was a big part of establishing the NFL as the premiere sport in the U.S., and it’s still going strong.

HBO’s "Hard Knocks," a product of NFL Films, is the best preseason advertisement for a sports league that’s ever existed. It started back in 2001, and though there have been some dud seasons, the Lions season last year was a lot of fun and this year with the New York Jets and their new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is even better. The first episode was among the best in the history of the show, and the second episode, which aired Tuesday, was also good TV.

Add in about 74 mock drafts in preparation for my fantasy leagues, and the eight-episode “Quarterback” on Netflix, and I’m all ready to throw money at the Red Zone Channel for the next five months.

If you’re sensitive to swearing, don’t watch “Hard Knocks” or “Quarterback.” These are both behind-the-scenes-type shows, and NFL players and coaches cuss. The subject matter in “Hard Knocks” can lean toward some adult themes at times as well.

Both of these shows are commercials for the NFL, and don’t try to hide that. But they also do a great job of giving a glimpse of what it’s really like to play that brutal sport professionally, and humanize these men in helmets we often recognize only by their numbers on the field.

This season of "Hard Knocks" is working overtime to make the viewer like Rodgers, and — for me — it’s working. Outside of his obvious on-field talent, I never found him remotely interesting in Green Bay. But he comes across as a genuinely good teammate who has a lot of fun playing the game in "Hard Knocks."

I was either smiling or laughing for most of the first episode. I had to rewind the part where Jets’ defensive lineman Tanzel Smart calls a charcuterie board a “car coochie” board because I was laughing so hard.

And then, finally, after all these years, to have narrator Liev Schreiber make an appearance on an episode … I was only disappointed no one called him Ray Donovan. I’m guessing that was a network thing.

While talking to Rodgers, Schreiber admitted on the episode: “I’m just ripping off John Facenda,” who was the former NFL Films narrator.

“You’re the best, though,” Rodgers says to Schreiber.

“No, he was,” Schreiber responds.

I loved that moment. NFL Films has always been big about nods to the past, and even if most people watching may not have known who John Facenda was, those of us who have been watching NFL Films since they were kids do.

NFL Films is also behind “Quarterback,” along with Peyton Manning’s production company “Omaha.”

The series focuses on three quarterbacks during the 2022 season — the top quarterback in the league, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes; a good QB whose team can't win the big game in Minnesota’s Cousins; and a QB getting another chance to start after losing his starting spot with his previous team in Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota.

The series has its flaws. Mariota wasn’t a great choice — he didn’t last the season in Atlanta. And when they come back to him at the end with the update he’ll be the backup in Philadelphia this season, I had forgotten he was even in the show.

The last two episodes are mostly Patrick Mahomes and his run to the Super Bowl. If you don’t like Mahomes, you’re not going to like this series. But … how can you not like Mahomes?! He’s a blast to watch play football, and he comes across as a down-to-earth family man who is loved and respected by both his teammates and opponents.

I expected to like Mahomes. But Cousins, who I thought would be boring, was a pleasant surprise. He loves being an NFL QB, and doing all the things NFL QBs get to do, like eating the turducken on Thanksgiving and singing at the awards show. I don’t think enough of them enjoy it like he does.

He came across as just a regular guy who’s passionate about what he does. After a brutal playoff loss to the Giants that will likely haunt Cousins for a long time, he pours his heart out to his wife, who is always supportive and sensitive to her husband … until they pull into the driveway and she says, “Oh, I forgot, it’s trash day.”

That was very similar to a Sunday night conversation with my wife when we come home from a dinner or afternoon outing … except I didn’t just go through the equivalent of multiple car wrecks and suffer a possibly career-defining loss.

But, like me, I bet he still walked those cans to the curb.

And if that wasn’t enough perspective for Cousins, as he spends some time with his sons before bed, his 4-year-old son is asked if his dad won or lost, and … he doesn’t know. He guesses “win.”

There’s a short scene in the final episode of the series with Cousins wishing on a Lombardi Trophy for his memorabilia room — of course he still wants to win a Super Bowl. But, in the previous episode after the Giants loss, they show Cousins putting his sons to bed that night. I like to think during those moments, he realizes his son was right.