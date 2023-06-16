CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears got the go-ahead Friday to begin demolition of the grandstand exterior at the former Arlington International Racecourse — considered for many years to be one of the most beautiful racetracks in the country.

The demolition was expected to begin Friday.

The Bears have plans to build a new enclosed football stadium on the site, as part of a $5 billion housing and entertainment district. But team officials have said they will not build there unless they get an agreement on property taxes and public subsidies for infrastructure like roads and utilities.

The team began demolition of the interior of the grandstand May 30. Piles of rubble could be seen on the paddock track, where spectators could see horses up close before they raced.

The village of Arlington Heights and Cook County approved the permits to begin tearing down buildings on the property. Other structures include stables, offices and dorms where jockeys, trainers and their families used to live.

Demolition will take place in phases over several months and detonation will not be used, village officials said. It is anticipated that demolition will be completed in December. Increased truck traffic due to the demolition is possible and the property will be monitored by security around the clock.

The Bears bought the 326-acre property this year from Churchill Downs Inc., which closed the track in 2021 after buying into nearby Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

Updates on the activities will be made at www.vah.com/arlingtonpark.