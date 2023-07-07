MACON — Ryan Unzicker waited behind the leaders before he pounced on his opportunity.
With a little over three-quarters of the Herald & Review 100 complete, Unzicker took his first lead and held off experienced challengers for the title at Macon Speedway on Thursday as part of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour. It was the El Paso native's first win in the event since 2015.
Unzicker got the win in the 100-lap main event, which had 37 initial entrants and 22 in the final run. Veterans Jason Feger and Shannon Babb were in the mix for the lead as well, with Brian Shirley having the lead before Unzicker took the top spot late in the race despite starting in ninth position.
Unzicker outlasted those three to get the victory down the stretch.
In the other feature race, the DIRTcar Summer Modifieds race, Mike McKinney led wire-to-wire. He dominated the field, getting the pole and setting a track record in qualifying to set up his 17th win on the Hell Tour.