MACON — Ryan Unzicker waited behind the leaders before he pounced on his opportunity.

With a little over three-quarters of the Herald & Review 100 complete, Unzicker took his first lead and held off experienced challengers for the title at Macon Speedway on Thursday as part of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour. It was the El Paso native's first win in the event since 2015.

Unzicker got the win in the 100-lap main event, which had 37 initial entrants and 22 in the final run. Veterans Jason Feger and Shannon Babb were in the mix for the lead as well, with Brian Shirley having the lead before Unzicker took the top spot late in the race despite starting in ninth position.

Unzicker outlasted those three to get the victory down the stretch.

In the other feature race, the DIRTcar Summer Modifieds race, Mike McKinney led wire-to-wire. He dominated the field, getting the pole and setting a track record in qualifying to set up his 17th win on the Hell Tour.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner