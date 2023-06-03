MADISON — NASCAR fans have again made Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison a sellout.

"For the second year in a row our event has demonstrated we have a solid base of fans who love NASCAR," said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway.

"Corporate participation has been tremendous and demonstrates the business community realizes the significance of hosting a NASCAR event," he said. "Everyone is working together to take the momentum of that first event and build it into a happening that becomes a highlight on the series schedule for many years to come."

The second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented By TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Events connected to the race are expected to draw 100,000 people to the area, making a $60 million impact on the region.

Francois said WWTR's 57,000 grandstand seats, more than 1,200 campsites and dozens of hospitality suite areas will be full for Sunday's race. There will be no walk-up ticket options or general admission Sunday, and tickets will not be available onsite. Tickets may be available, however, on TicketSmarter, the official resale marketplace of WWTR.

Chip Wile, SVP and chief track properties officer, NASCAR, on Friday congratulated WWTR on Sunday's sell-out.

"As we celebrate NASCAR's 75th anniversary season, fans continue to showcase their excitement and support for the sport with our third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series sellout and sixth of the season," he said. "We look forward to the intense competition that will be on display before a capacity crowd on Sunday."

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term