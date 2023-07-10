CHICAGO — Matt Shaw’s ambitious outlook for his professional already has him envisioning a fast track to Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs selected the University of Maryland shortstop with the 13th overall draft pick Sunday.

“My goal is to play in the major leagues, so I wanted to be on a team I thought would move me up and give me the opportunity to kind of fail early and learn to get my footing through playing against really good competition, moving up to Double A and moving up to the majors,” Shaw said Sunday night. “And for me, the Cubs will do a good job of that and that’s really exciting to me.”

After going the pitcher route in the first round three of the last four years, the Cubs tapped into the deep college hitter pool for their top 2023 draft pick with their selection of Shaw.

Shaw, 21, was considered one of the top college hitters in the draft. He won the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s top shortstop and was the Big Ten Player of the Year.

“I’m not going to say that I knew I was going to be the 13th overall pick, but what I did know is that I give myself the opportunity to leave it on the field and do everything I can do to have this opportunity,” he said. “And I don’t think there was ever a doubt in my mind that it couldn’t happen.

“It’s a long process and for me just staying consistent every day from six years ago to now is a reason where I am today. There’s no big jump all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Woah, I can play baseball now.’ It’s like, OK, there’s little things that I can get better at.”

Shaw impressed the Cubs during their meeting at MLB combine, one of 20 organizations he sat down with during the event. The conversation ranged from his swing mechanics and thought process to going through his daily routine and gaining insight into who he is as a person. He described his chat with the Cubs as an easy conversation.

The feeling was mutual, and the interaction left a strong impression on Dan Kantrovitz, vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz, and the Cubs.

“The thing that really stood out to him about Matt to us during these interviews was, going back to how driven he is, how focused he is,” Kantrovitz said. “And then when you start to double back and talk to whether it’s a strength coach or his hitting coach or somebody from high school that’s worked with him, the one thing that just was a constant theme was how diligent he is, how diligent of a worker he is.

“The superlatives that are being thrown around and left and right in terms of just how hard Matt works and you combine that work ethic with somebody that’s already got a pretty impressive level of performance resume under his belt, it ends up being something that’s pretty appealing to us.”

Shaw hit .341 with a .445 on-base percentage, 1.142 OPS, 20 doubles and 24 home runs during his junior season at Maryland. He also stole 18 bases and was caught only once. He showed a good approach and limited his whiffs, drawing 43 walks against 42 strikeouts in 62 games (317 plate appearances).

The Cubs drafted Arkansas right-hander Jaxon Wiggins at No. 68 in the compensation round. They received that pick as compensation for the Cardinals signing Willson Contreras but lost their second-round pick for signing Dansby Swanson.

Wiggins, 21, missed the 2023 season because of Tommy John surgery. The Cubs, though, were impressed by what he showed in the fall and during the 2022 College World Series when they saw him in the process of scouting — and later selecting — right-hander Cade Horton with their first-round pick last year.

Wiggins features a mid-to-upper 90s fastball that has a good ride up in the zone along with a power slider and curveball. His curveball development stood out to scouts and the Cubs believes, according to Kantrovitz, “there might be something untapped to explore there, potentially.”

White Sox take Gonzalez

Jacob Gonzalez knew the Chicago White Sox had some interest.

“They were my best meeting at the combine,” Gonzalez said during a video conference. “When I met with the White Sox, they were the only team to show video of my swing and they were very interested — on the video — they wanted to know what I was trying to do in it and what they see I can do with my swing.”

Gonzalez aims to showcase that swing someday at Guaranteed Rate Field after the Sox selected the Mississippi shortstop with the No. 15 pick.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s a small step in the long run. But it feels nice to get going in the journey."

The Sox drafted LSU right-hander Grant Taylor with the No. 51 pick in the second round.

“Jacob’s an elite left-handed hitter,” Sox Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Shirley said. “It’s bat control. He doesn’t swing and miss a lot. He controls the strike zone. We think the power is going to continue to evolve with him. Couldn’t be more excited to land him.

“We felt like we landed two first-rounders. Unfortunately Grant had (Tommy John) surgery in February. There were times this fall at LSU where Grant was showing us first-round ability. We feel ecstatic to land him in the second round.”

Gonzalez, 21, earned second-team All-SEC honors this year after starting all 54 games at shortstop and leading the Rebels in doubles (18) and walks (35).

He finished second on the team in batting average (.327), on-base percentage (.435) and RBIs (51) and was third in slugging percentage (.564), runs (46), hits (66) and total bases (114).

As a sophomore Gonzalez started all 65 games at short and made first-team All-SEC as Ole Miss won the College World Series. He went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the title-clinching win against Oklahoma.

“My sophomore year I got a little bit pull-happy, hit more home runs (18 compared with 10 last season), but my average went down,” Gonzalez said. “The past year, I was hoping to drive the ball the other way. I’m still figuring it out now. I’m getting to where I’m driving balls over the fence in left field. Just being able to spread out the power.

“Defensively, I feel I’ve gotten way better and will continue to get better because I love to take ground balls. It’s fun to me. And getting better defensively makes me feel like I’m contributing when you’re good defensively.”

He slashed .319/.427/.561 with 43 doubles, four triples, 40 home runs, 158 RBIs and 186 runs in 186 games during three seasons at Ole Miss.

Cardinals take Chase Davis

As the Cardinals’ scouts searched wide, far, and eventually only virtually for talent leading into the shortened 2020 amateur draft, their eyes returned to the Sacramento area and a California high schooler with a left-handed swing and advanced athleticism.

In the same city — Elk Grove, California — where they once spotted Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals were intrigued by Chase Davis and his projectable power.

But with only five rounds, they — and every other team — passed.

“You can’t draft everyone you like,” said Randy Flores, the Cardinals’ assistant general manager who runs amateur scouting and helms the draft. “So we kept on following his arc.”

After a downturn for Davis due to limited playing time as a freshman at Arizona, the young outfielder’s career found its upswing, that rising, soaring arc that not only describes his ascent on draft boards but his hits, too. That projectable power of 2020 manifested as punishing, Pac-12-leading power by 2023. With only one pick on Day 1, the Cardinals went for the biggest slugger still available and selected Davis with the 21st overall pick.

Davis, 21, hit 21 home runs in his junior season at Arizona and 39 in the past two seasons for the third-most in his school’s history.

"Chase is a supreme talent," LSU coach Jay Johnson told the Post-Dispatch on Sunday in Seattle. He recruited Davis to Arizona. "There was no doubt in my mind when he he came to college that he would end up in the first round as a junior. ... I really, really believed in the talent."

“This is a dream come true,” Davis said late Sunday night. “I’m super-excited to get to the work.”

Davis spent the draft night at home in Elk Grove, and during a conference call with St. Louis media, he was animated about changes he made to his swing, about talking with All-Star Carlos Gonzalez on Instagram about the similarities in their swings, and about the time he met Carlson this past offseason at the batting cage. He also beamed about his familiarity with the “beautiful” Busch Stadium that he’s played in many times — while competing in the video game “MLB The Show.”

Davis talked about being reunited with Jordan Walker, the Cardinals rookie and their first-round pick in 2020, whom he met through MLB’s Breakthrough Series.

“I’m ready for this for the city of St. Louis,” Davis said. “Can’t wait.”

The bonus assigned to the 21st pick of the draft is $3,618,200, and that’s more than half of the Cardinals’ overall bonus purse of $6,375,100 this year. The Cardinals have the smallest bonus limit in the National League Central and fourth-smallest in baseball in part because they do not have a second-round pick. The Cardinals forfeited it to sign free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, and the Cubs recouped the 68th pick as compensation. The Cardinals had one pick in the first 89 selections and will not pick until No. 90, on Day 2.

