What to watch for this Chicago Blackhawks offseason

CHICAGO — The 2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks season probably has faded from fans’ memories already — because who really wants to remember anything that transpired on or off the ice during that turbulent time?

The team would rather have fans look forward as it begins to reinvent the franchise, including introducing potential season ticket holders to its hockey operations’ new executive team Monday during an event at the United Center Concert Club.

That brain trust includes general manager Kyle Davidson and associate GMs Norm Maciver and Jeff Greenberg.

And likely in attendance will be Brian Campbell, who still doesn’t have an official title but has been a fixture at Davidson’s side since October.

“I’ve always wanted to bring people in around me that bring different perspectives,” Davidson said in April, adding that Campbell and Maciver are former players while Greenberg was a Cubs executive. “Looking forward, I’d like to take that outside hockey, definitely outside the Blackhawks, and really build that breadth of expertise.”

Davidson also is keeping an eye on how some of the younger Hawks perform during the AHL Calder Cup playoffs. The Rockford IceHogs advanced to face the Chicago Wolves in a best-of-five divisional semifinal series; the Wolves took a 2-0 series lead into Sunday’s game in Rockford.

“It’s an exciting time and it’s a great opportunity for us to really enhance our evaluation and understanding of where they’re at,” Davidson said.

Here are the key dates and topics to track for the Blackhawks offseason.

NHL draft

The Hawks lost their first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets when lottery-ball luck bounced the New Jersey Devils’ way — the team slotted just above them before the drawing.

Under the terms of the Seth Jones trade, the Hawks needed to win one of the top two spots to keep the pick, but those picks went to the Montreal Canadiens and Devils, respectively.

But the grass might be greener in 2023.

The consensus among experts is that next year’s draft class is stronger and deeper.

The Hawks could have as many as four picks in the first two rounds if they land the Tampa Bay Lightning’s top-10-protected first-round pick (which is likely unless some disaster befalls the Bolts next season), courtesy of the Brandon Hagel trade.

The Hawks also own the Lightning’s second-round pick, part of the acquisition of Tyler Johnson that allowed the Lightning to use Brent Seabrook’s contract for salary-cap relief.

With the Blue Jackets getting the Hawks’ 2022 first-round pick, the Hawks keep their 2023 first-rounder, and with a full-blown rebuild in effect they could be in the lottery again.

The coaching search

Davidson set early July as a target for a candidate list and the middle of the month to settle on his choice.

“We want to be pretty nimble with it,” he said. “So much going on at the same time right now.”

Davidson laid out some of the characteristics he’s looking for in a coach during a May 3 briefing with reporters.

“We want the coaches that are able to communicate, able to drive a message and create a positive culture and get players to want to come to the rink and compete every single night,” he said. “And that’s based on track record and that’s also based on how they deliver a message, so we’ll learn that based on what they’ve done in the past but also through the interview process.”

One might think, given Derek King’s 27-33-10 finish as interim coach and Davidson’s firing of assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson, that King might be at a disadvantage to get the permanent gig, but Davidson dismissed that notion.

Free agency

Davidson hasn’t outright said the Hawks are out of the unrestricted free-agent market, but it’s a safe bet given the plans for an overhaul.

“I would say it’s unlikely we’re going to sign some long-term deals. Very unlikely,” he said. “But that’s not to say we won’t fill some spots in the UFA market if the right opportunity presents itself.”

Just don’t expect anything splashy.

Davidson has made it clear he probably will be stingy with cap space — which he might need down the line when the team becomes competitive again.

“We’ve been in a situation for so long that we’ve had none,” he said. “It would be nice to have some and really be able to dictate how we use our budget and use our salary-cap dollars from a strategic standpoint rather than just being reactive to it.”

