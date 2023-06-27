The Chicago Blackhawks have reached a trade agreement with the Boston Bruins for forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno, the team said.

“We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick’s and Taylor’s caliber to our organization,” Hawks general Manager Kyle Davidson said Monday. “The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster.”

In exchange, the Bruins received defensive prospects Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell from the Hawks in the draft-week trade.

Hall had been rumored as a likely cap casualty as the Bruins, who reportedly have about $4.9 million in cap space according to Capfriendly.com, seek relief.

Winger Tyler Bertuzzi ($4.75 million cap hit last season) is an unrestricted free agent, while UFA’s Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are each 37 years old and may have seen their last days with the Bruins.

Taking on Hall, 31, clears $6 million off the Bruins’ books over the next two seasons, the remainder of his contract. The Hawks have $31.6 million in projected cap space.

Hall won the Hart Tropy in 2018 after recording 39 goals and 54 assists for the New Jersey Devils. The Hawks also retain the rights to negotiate with the 35-year-old Foligno, a UFA.

Regula, a Detroit Red Wings’ third-round pick in 2018, played in four games for the Hawks last season.

The Hawks drafted Mitchell in the second round in 2017, but he could never stick at the pro level. He recorded four goals and 12 assists in 82 games over three seasons and had a minus-21 rating.