BLOOMINGTON — The Peoria Rivermen are bringing professional hockey back to Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday.

The Rivermen face Evansville in a 7:15 p.m. faceoff. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets start at $13.

Peoria leads the Southern Professional Hockey League with 65 points and a record of 31-10-2-1.

Evansville holds down sixth in the 10-team league at 50 points (24-15-2-0).

The Rivermen are led by Alec Hagaman with 49 points, 19 goals and 30 assists. Alec Baer has 41 points, 17 goals and 24 assists.

Peoria boasts the top goaltender in the SPHL in Eric Levine, who sports a 2.41 goals against average.

Evansville's top scorers are Aaron Huffnagle with 40 points and Scott Kirton with 38.

Thunderbolts' netminder Zane Steeves owns a 3.17 goals against average.

Bloomington previously had various hockey teams play at its downtown arena including the PrairieThunder, the Thunder, the Blaze and the junior tier Thunder.

