Lukas Reichel got what he needed from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Hawks sent the rookie forward to the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, but it’s not a typical demotion. Through March and early April, Reichel not only looked like he belonged in the NHL, he thrived, recording six goals and six assists in 19 games.

In fact, he had eight points in his final eight games, capped by a goal and an assist against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

“Since he’s come in here, you can tell he’s got the speed, he’s got the skill,” said Jonathan Toews, who played on a line with Reichel for a couple of games this month. “And you know it’s just a matter of time before he starts learning the game and learning how to find spots in the open ice and creating time and space for himself to be able to use that skill.

“He’s starting to show that pretty quick. It’s nice to see how he’s progressing.”

Reichel had no goals and one assist in 11 games with the Hawks last season, and it was clear the 2020 first-round pick had to adjust to the NHL’s size and speed. He added 15 pounds over the summer.

Still, he never has lacked confidence in his game, and when he didn’t make the Hawks roster out of training camp this season, he saw it as a “little bounce back.”

“But you get stronger from there and try to make it a hard job,” he said after being called up for a three-game stint in early January.

During that stretch, Reichel scored his first NHL goal and added two assists against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 8.

When the Hawks sent him down again, it was part of the development plan. After a mass exodus at the trade deadline, Reichel helped replenish the roster.

He looked more polished and competent at both ends of the ice. He showed better control of his quickness and a veteran’s savvy for finding open linemates.

“He’s quietly competitive,” coach Luke Richardson said. “I remember there was one game where he was out there for an empty-net goal — he had already scored a goal in the game — but he was out for an empty-net goal against.

“He came back to the bench and slammed his stick quietly. He was upset.”

Reichel’s offensive potential isn’t in question. It’s the lack of size and the need for more attention to detail in areas such as puck control and checking in all zones.

“We’ve asked him to do some things to work on his game away from the puck,” Richardson said. “He’s done that. He got a little bigger and stronger to compete here every game for next year, and he knows that and he has a good plan for this summer.

“Last summer he worked on that as well, so it’s going to be progress for him the next two or three years as his body matures and fills out.”

Toews said Reichel should “just be patient with his own game.” It rings true, particularly at times when Reichel has tried to rush things on offense.

Richardson has talked to him on more than one occasion about risk-taking.

“It doesn’t always have to be a highlight,” Richardson said. “If you’re trying to make a highlight every shift in this league, it’s going to be a highlight for the other team and you’re skating back to the bench minus-one.

“For him to understand that, I think playing at the end of this year and seeing some good results at the end personally for himself, it was because he was playing the right way. And I think that’s a good message for him going into the playoffs in the American League.”

Through Sunday, the IceHogs held the fifth and final playoff position in the AHL’s Central Division, one point ahead of the Chicago Wolves.

“Hopefully they get in,” Richardson said.

