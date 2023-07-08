The day starts early, as in, “Alexa, set the alarm for 5 a.m.” That may not be early for many of you. For a sportswriter, retired or otherwise, it is a wee hour.

Nocturnal by nature, we see 5 a.m. only if something is: A) life threatening; or B) pretty special.

The John Deere Classic is the latter for this mostly retired scribe. You can watch high quality golf at affordable prices and, if you monitor such things, blow past your daily “steps” goal.

Former Pantagraph sports editor Jim Barnhart once described soccer as “cross country with a ball.” There is a cross country element to attending the John Deere Classic. But if you love golf, every steep climb and burning hamstring is worth it.

This is a recent revelation for yours truly. My exposure to the Quad Cities event had been through sporadic TV viewing until 2021, when two friends invited me to join them for a day at the John Deere Classic. On Thursday, we were back for a third straight year at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

The beautiful course and impressive shot-making won me over. As long as the legs stay healthy and ticker beats regularly, it will be an annual trip for years to come.

Jeff Fulks and John Costello, two of Hudson’s finest, allowed me to tag along that day in 2021. Now they’re stuck with me, which makes you wonder, if they had it to do over …

We play golf weekly in a Monday group of retirees, splashing wayward drives and missing 3-foot putts throughout Central Illinois. There is laughter, friendly needling and mostly bad golf.

TPC Deere Run is better and more manicured than the courses we play. The golf also is light years ahead of ours, as in, “These guys don’t play the same game we do.”

It doesn’t matter that they’re not the highest profile players on the PGA Tour. They are still plenty good. The precision with which they calculate and carry out every shot is amazing.

They make a difficult game appear easy much of the time. And when they don’t — a ball rolls behind a tree or finds the water — it warms the hearts of duffers like us. For that one swing, we identify with them ... feel their pain.

We attend the tournament on Thursday each year to avoid larger weekend crowds. The result is enjoying close, easy access to any group or player you wish to follow.

The field traditionally includes young players on the rise, veterans in decline and many in between. There is intrigue in seeing who will emerge. Or, perhaps, resurface.

Among the young attractions this year has been former Morton High School and University of Illinois star Tommy Kuhl, who is just beginning his professional career.

Kuhl easily had the largest gallery during Thursday’s opening round, followed by folks from his hometown and others who bleed Illini orange and blue.

In October 2017, as a Morton senior, Kuhl shattered the state’s 36-hole record by eight strokes with his 63-66-129 at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Club. The long-term potential he displayed that weekend is being realized, a wonderful thing to be sure.

This year’s field featured eight previous winners, including 2022 champion J.T. Poston. One of them (not Poston) provided a sense of normalcy for us during last year’s first round.

On the short walk from a green to the next tee, a former champ discreetly ducked behind a TV tower and watered the grass a bit. Mother Nature’s timing is not always ideal.

We know that all too well in our Monday group. We have no TV towers to slink behind, but there are trees where we play. They work just as well.

Consider it part of the experience at the John Deere Classic, where mainstream meets midstream. There is a Midwestern, down-home feel to the event that makes you want to go back. So we do, happily making the two-hour drive.

It may not be a headliner on the PGA Tour schedule or even close.

That’s OK.

It’s circled on our calendars just the same.

