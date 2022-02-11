Reinhardt: St. Louis Rams fan doesn't transition to Los Angeles Rams fan

It was an opportunity to be a sports fan and not a sportswriter.
After a Saturday covering football or basketball, typically working until near midnight and getting to sleep well after, it meant setting the alarm for 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Getting out of bed was the hardest part. After that the adrenaline of what lie ahead kicked in and it was on the road by 7:30.
It was game day for St. Louis Rams season ticket holders.
After countless trips down Interstate 55 and across the Mississippi River to see the Cardinals, the estimated time of arrival a few blocks away at the Dome was easily and accurately calculated.
A quick stop off Exit 72 at Farmersville for a bathroom break and maybe a snack at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s was customary.
It meant a day of fun with my brother, various friends and later my wife, and the target was always to have feet on St. Louis soil by 10:30 a.m. for a noon kickoff.
That allowed for a quick walk from the parking garage to the large area just east of the stadium. Ample time remained for a couple of adult beverages and listening to the pregame band before making our way inside.
As we headed up (way up) to Section 439, row RR, seats 3 and 4, friendly faces of fellow season ticket holders were given nods or waves. Bill owned seats 5 and 6 and we always greeted each other warmly.
Neither of us ever asked for the other’s last name, but for the next 3-4 hours we cheered and booed and just generally made noise from so high above the field no one on the turf below could possibly hear.
By sheer numbers during my time as a season ticket holder from 1995 to 2009 there were more bad games than good, more losses than wins. But good times outnumbered bad by a landslide.
We suffered through the fumbling and stumbling of quarterbacks Tony Banks, Chris Miller, Jamie Martin and the oh-so-promising Sam Bradford, and were submitted to the decision making misadventures of head coaches Rich Brooks, Jim Haslett, Scott Linehan and Steve Spagnuolo.
San Francisco fans were so cocky in the mid 1990s, back when 49ers linebacker Ken Norton Jr. seemed to catch more passes than any Rams receiver.
A vivid memory was cemented when two teenage San Fran supporters were cheering loudly and frequently as their team administered a pummeling.
A hulking, bearded man in a Shane Conlan jersey walked over to the youngsters and spoke briefly at a volume too low to make out. Whatever was said, not a peep was heard from the pair the rest of the afternoon.
The early Rams were misery loves company for the fans and the company regularly numbered around 66,000 and starved for a winning team at which to direct that devotion.
And then along came Kurt Warner and Dick Vermeil. And Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Grant Wistrom and London Fletcher.
Stir in the wacky but often brilliant play calling of Mike Martz, and the folks at favorite hangout Sundeckers down on Laclede’s Landing had a real team to talk about.
It was the "Greatest Show on Turf" and it was ours.
Suddenly there were playoff tickets to buy and playoff games to attend.
There were wins over Brett Favre and the Packers and Daunte Culpepper and the Vikings and NFC championship game triumphs over Philadelphia and Tampa Bay that still bring a smile to this face for the immersive and electric atmosphere from pregame to postgame.
Even after the season tickets were surrendered, occasional trips to see the Rams became family outings that provided memories we still cherish.
That all met a screeching halt in 2016. Anxious to bring a franchise back to Los Angeles, the NFL ignored St. Louis meeting the established parameters to keep the team in town and pulled off a heist.
Few remember the NFL relocation committee voted to allow the Rams to remain in St. Louis. Yet before a meeting of all the owners could commence later in the day, Dallas owner Jerry Jones convinced enough others that the riches Los Angeles would bring was well worth callously violating their own written guidelines.
And that was that. Rams owner Stan Kroenke couldn’t wait to pack up the team and move West, betraying the fan base that shelled out cash for personal seat licenses and paved the way for the team to come to St. Louis in the first place.
There remains a soft spot for current Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald and Johnny Hekker, who began fantastic careers in St. Louis. And Matthew Stafford winning the big game after all that misery in Detroit would be a touching story.
But this is a St. Louis Rams fan, not a Los Angeles Rams fan. While it was thought that allegiance might eventually travel West to catch up with the team, it hasn’t.
There is no hate for a group of players and coaches who had nothing to do with the franchise’s migration.
Yet there remains considerable distaste for the owner. If Kroenke is presented the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday evening, the big screen in the basement won't be showing it.
On Sunday, the well-worn Isaac Bruce No. 80 jersey will remain hanging in the upstairs closet.
“Go Bengals.”
Happy 50th birthday, Kurt Warner: Here's 10 moments we won't forget
FOR OPENERS
Just 15 days after Trent Green suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason play against San Diego, the Rams opened the 1999 season against a Baltimore squad with an up-and-coming defense. No one really knew what to expect from his replacement.
Making his first NFL start, Kurt Warner began slowly, throwing two first-half interceptions. But on the Rams' final series of the half, Warner completed eight of 10 passes — to five different receivers. With 33 seconds left, he found Isaac Bruce in the back of the end zone for a two-yard TD and a 17-3 lead. And the Rams were on their way.
THE WITCH IS DEAD
San Francisco entered the TWA Dome with 17 straight victories over the "same old sorry (bleep) Rams" on Oct. 10, 1999. But on this day, Warner completed 20 of 23 passes for 323 yards. He tied a franchise record with five TD passes, four of which went to Isaac Bruce. By day's end, the Rams had pounded the 49ers 42-20.
The Wicked Witch of the NFC West was dead.
The Rams improved to 4-0, prompting then-49ers executive Bill Walsh to walk into the middle of coach Dick Vermeil's postgame press conference, telling his old friend in a stage whisper: "You're going all the way."
HOME AT LAST
For the first time in St. Louis gridiron history, the Gateway to the West played host to an NFL playoff game. Shaking yellow foam "noodles," the sellout crowd at the TWA Dome was up for the occasion. So was Warner.
With a still skeptical football world wondering how Warner and his upstart team would perform on a big stage, he threw five TD passes and completed 27 of 33 for 391 yards. With some help from Tony Horne and his 95-yard kickoff return for a score, the Rams scored 35 unanswered points to start the second half in a 49-37 victory. The skeptics went home satisfied on Jan. 16, 2000.
THE BUCS STOP HERE
Only the upstart Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood in the way of the heavily-favored Rams and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIV. But a not-so-funny thing happened in the '99 season's NFC title game: A street brawl erupted in the Trans World Dome, a physical slugfest that saw the Bucs' defense totally neutralize an offense that had come to be known as the "Greatest Show on Turf."
With the clock ticking away in the fourth quarter, the Bucs led 6-5 when Warner threw down the left sideline to Ricky Proehl, who outwrestled cornerback Brian Kelly for a 30-yard TD and an 11-6 Rams win.
999 H BALLOON
A 16-0 lead vanished into the Atlanta night. The AFC-champion Tennessee Titans roared back to tie Super Bowl XXXIV 16-all late in the fourth quarter, and had all the momentum.
On first and 10 from the St. Louis 27, the play came in from Rams offensive coordinator Mike Martz: "Twins Right Ace Right 999 H Balloon." Warner, sore ribs and all, launched a deep ball towards Isaac Bruce, absorbing a blow from the on-rushing Jevon Kearse. The contact caused the ball to be underthrown, but Bruce came back for it, then weaved his way through traffic for the game-winning TD.
FOR OPENERS, PART II
End to end action. Lots of scoring. And seemingly one big play after another. For Warner, the 2000 season opener on Monday Night Football must have felt like a return to the Arena Football League.
The game matched the defending Super Bowl champion Rams against the winner of the prior two Super Bowls — the Denver Broncos. It was Mike Martz's head-coaching debut. Warner had three interceptions, but also tossed three TD passes and threw for 441 yards, his career-high as a Ram. When all was said and done Torry Holt, Az Hakim, and Marshall Faulk each had 100 yards or more receiving, and the Rams had a 41-36 victory.
SWEET REVENGE
Little more than a year after San Diego's Rodney Harrison ended Trent Green's season with an unnecessary blow to the knee, the Chargers were back in the dome on Oct. 1, 2000. Mike Martz took no prisoners, calling passes on the first 18 plays of the game and 24 of the first 26. The Rams scored on their first 11 possessions — six TDs, five field goals. Green even got in on the act, throwing a third-quarter TD pass.
As for Warner? He threw the football equivalent of a perfect game, completing 24 of 30 for 390 yards and four TDs for a 158.3 rating — the highest rating possible.
A WILD WILD-CARD
Warner suffered a concussion just six days earlier in the regular-season finale against the Saints, and didn't seem all there when the Rams returned to New Orleans for a wild-card game Dec. 30, 2000. Most of the rematch looked like a nightmare for Warner (three INTs/one lost fumble). New Orleans led 31-7 early in the fourth.
But Warner led a furious rally, completing nine of 12 passes on three TD drives. Suddenly it was just 31-28 Saints, when Az Hakim settled under a punt with under two minutes to play. Alas, Hakim muffed the punt, the Saints recovered and held on for the win.
ANOTHER CLINCHER
The New Orleans-St. Louis rivalry was white-hot, partly because Saints coach Jim Haslett had a knack for getting under the Rams' skin. But on the Monday Night stage, the Rams' big players made big plays in a 34-21 victory on Dec. 17, 2001.
Warner was at his precision best, dissecting the Saints for 338 yards passing and four TDs, three of which went to Isaac Bruce. It would be the last of seven regular-season or playoff games in which Warner threw at least four TD passes for the Rams. It clinched a third straight postseason berth, a record for a St. Louis NFL team.
OVERTIME ... ALMOST
Warner scored only three rushing TDs in 12 NFL regular seasons. Which helps explain why his two-yard TD run on a QB sneak in Super Bowl XXXVI against New England was so totally unexpected. It came on the sixth play inside the Patriots' 10 during a 79-yard drive, cutting the Pats' lead to 17-10 with 9:31 remaining. The furious comeback continued with a TD pass to Ricky Proehl tying the game at 17-all with 90 seconds left.
The first overtime in Super Bowl history seemed inevitable. What a way to cap the 2001 season. But then ... well, St. Louis knows what happened.
BONUS: KURT WARNER BY THE NUMBERS
Numbers that stand out from Kurt Warner's career with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals:
1 • Super Bowl MVP award (1999 season).
2 • League MVP awards (1999, 2001).
3 • Seasons played for Iowa Barnstormers of Arena League (1995-97).
4 • Pro Bowls (1999, 2000, '01, '08).
4-for-11 • Completions and attempts in first game played for St. Louis Rams (Dec. 27, 1998, at San Francisco).
4-for-11 • Completions and attempts in last game played for St. Louis Rams (Dec. 28, 2003, at Detroit).
5 • Touchdown passes vs. San Francisco (Oct. 10, 1999).
6 • Seasons spent with St. Louis Rams.
7 • Children for Kurt and wife Brenda.
8 • Touchdown passes during 1999 season's playoffs.
9 • Games started as a New York Giant in 2004.
11 • Game, season, or career passing records set as a Cardinal.
14 • Game, season, or career passing records held or shared as a Ram.
15 • TD passes during 1998 season for Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe, a league high.
36 • Games needed to reach 10,000 passing yards, the fastest in NFL history.
47 • Games needed to each 1,000 completions, the fastest in NFL history.
73 • Yards gained on game-winning TD pass to Isaac Bruce in Super Bowl XXXIV vs. Tennessee.
183 • TD passes thrown over three seasons with Iowa Barnstormers.
414 • Yards passing in Super Bowl XXXIV, second-most in Super Bowl history.
484 • Yards passing on Nov. 25, 2007 (for Arizona) vs. 49ers, a career high.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt