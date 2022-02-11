 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Reinhardt: St. Louis Rams fan doesn't transition to Los Angeles Rams fan

  • 0
Isaac Bruce jersey

The columnist's Isaac Bruce St. Louis Rams jersey will not be brought out for the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

It was an opportunity to be a sports fan and not a sportswriter.

After a Saturday covering football or basketball, typically working until near midnight and getting to sleep well after, it meant setting the alarm for 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Getting out of bed was the hardest part. After that the adrenaline of what lie ahead kicked in and it was on the road by 7:30.

It was game day for St. Louis Rams season ticket holders.

After countless trips down Interstate 55 and across the Mississippi River to see the Cardinals, the estimated time of arrival a few blocks away at the Dome was easily and accurately calculated.

A quick stop off Exit 72 at Farmersville for a bathroom break and maybe a snack at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s was customary.

It meant a day of fun with my brother, various friends and later my wife, and the target was always to have feet on St. Louis soil by 10:30 a.m. for a noon kickoff.

That allowed for a quick walk from the parking garage to the large area just east of the stadium. Ample time remained for a couple of adult beverages and listening to the pregame band before making our way inside.

As we headed up (way up) to Section 439, row RR, seats 3 and 4, friendly faces of fellow season ticket holders were given nods or waves. Bill owned seats 5 and 6 and we always greeted each other warmly.

Rams Buccaneers Football

Rams quarterback Austin Davis shakes hands with guard Davin Joseph after St. Louis beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

Neither of us ever asked for the other’s last name, but for the next 3-4 hours we cheered and booed and just generally made noise from so high above the field no one on the turf below could possibly hear.

By sheer numbers during my time as a season ticket holder from 1995 to 2009 there were more bad games than good, more losses than wins. But good times outnumbered bad by a landslide.

We suffered through the fumbling and stumbling of quarterbacks Tony Banks, Chris Miller, Jamie Martin and the oh-so-promising Sam Bradford, and were submitted to the decision making misadventures of head coaches Rich Brooks, Jim Haslett, Scott Linehan and Steve Spagnuolo.

Sam Bradford

Former St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford was a once-promising player.

San Francisco fans were so cocky in the mid 1990s, back when 49ers linebacker Ken Norton Jr. seemed to catch more passes than any Rams receiver.

A vivid memory was cemented when two teenage San Fran supporters were cheering loudly and frequently as their team administered a pummeling.

A hulking, bearded man in a Shane Conlan jersey walked over to the youngsters and spoke briefly at a volume too low to make out. Whatever was said, not a peep was heard from the pair the rest of the afternoon.

The early Rams were misery loves company for the fans and the company regularly numbered around 66,000 and starved for a winning team at which to direct that devotion.

And then along came Kurt Warner and Dick Vermeil. And Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Grant Wistrom and London Fletcher.

Warner No. 1

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner hands the game ball to a spectator in the crowd Sunday, Sept. 12, 1999, after the Rams beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-10 in St. Louis, Mo. Warner passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns in his first professional start.

Stir in the wacky but often brilliant play calling of Mike Martz, and the folks at favorite hangout Sundeckers down on Laclede’s Landing had a real team to talk about.

It was the "Greatest Show on Turf" and it was ours.

Suddenly there were playoff tickets to buy and playoff games to attend.

There were wins over Brett Favre and the Packers and Daunte Culpepper and the Vikings and NFC championship game triumphs over Philadelphia and Tampa Bay that still bring a smile to this face for the immersive and electric atmosphere from pregame to postgame.

Even after the season tickets were surrendered, occasional trips to see the Rams became family outings that provided memories we still cherish.

That all met a screeching halt in 2016. Anxious to bring a franchise back to Los Angeles, the NFL ignored St. Louis meeting the established parameters to keep the team in town and pulled off a heist.

Few remember the NFL relocation committee voted to allow the Rams to remain in St. Louis. Yet before a meeting of all the owners could commence later in the day, Dallas owner Jerry Jones convinced enough others that the riches Los Angeles would bring was well worth callously violating their own written guidelines.

Titans Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke walks on the field during an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 in Inglewood, Calif.

And that was that. Rams owner Stan Kroenke couldn’t wait to pack up the team and move West, betraying the fan base that shelled out cash for personal seat licenses and paved the way for the team to come to St. Louis in the first place.

49ers Rams Football

Aaron Donald celebrates after the Rams' NFC Championship game victory over the 49ers on Jan. 30 in Inglewood, Calif.

There remains a soft spot for current Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald and Johnny Hekker, who began fantastic careers in St. Louis. And Matthew Stafford winning the big game after all that misery in Detroit would be a touching story.

But this is a St. Louis Rams fan, not a Los Angeles Rams fan. While it was thought that allegiance might eventually travel West to catch up with the team, it hasn’t.

The NFL has reached a historic agreement with the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority over the Rams' relocation. 

There is no hate for a group of players and coaches who had nothing to do with the franchise’s migration.

Yet there remains considerable distaste for the owner. If Kroenke is presented the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday evening, the big screen in the basement won't be showing it.

On Sunday, the well-worn Isaac Bruce No. 80 jersey will remain hanging in the upstairs closet.

“Go Bengals.”

Randy Reinhardt

Randy Reinhardt

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News