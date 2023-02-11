Tanney family gatherings typically include talk of football. Don Tanney was a Hall of Fame high school coach, winning 187 games in 24 seasons, and sons Matt, Mitch and Alex played for him at Lexington. The game is held in high esteem in their hearts and minds.

Sunday, the Tanneys are getting together again, with football commanding center stage. It will be exciting, exhilarating.

In fact, super.

Normal residents Don and Crystal Tanney will be in Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Alex, their youngest, is assistant quarterbacks coach/ offensive assistant coach with the Eagles.

The crowd at State Farm Stadium will include Alex’s wife, Rebecca, their young sons, Gunnar, Wyatt and Barrett, his parents, his brothers and Mitch’s son, Micah.

“It’s going to be a family affair, so that should be a lot of fun,” Don Tanney said. “We’re blessed to be able to go. The thing I’m really grateful for is it’s nice to see Alex do what he loves to do. He’s always had a passion for football. He’s had a passion for football for as long as I can remember.”

That passion fueled a career that saw Alex Tanney set records as a quarterback at Lexington and Monmouth College, where he won the Melberger Award in 2009 as the top player in NCAA Division III. He then carved out a nine-year NFL career, persevering on practice squads and as a backup on eight teams.

Last year, he was hired as the Eagles’ offensive quality control coach before being promoted to his current position on head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff.

“He has been resilient,” Don Tanney said. “He’s been with a number of teams (as a player). He’s just stuck with it and he’s had a great career.

“When you’re playing in the NFL, they sign you on Tuesday and they’re back on the road on Wednesday looking for somebody better. So it takes some mental toughness and to his credit, he’s shown a great deal of mental toughness.”

If that sounds like a proud papa, so be it. Don Tanney has seen Alex grow from a football novice as a youth to now, at 35, into a football savant.

There was a time Dad taught him the game. Not anymore.

“He’s getting a PhD in football,” Don Tanney said. “When he talks football he’s over my head. When he’s talking about coverages and protections, I have a hard time keeping up.”

Alex Tanney has worked extensively this season with Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Tanney would tell you it has been a pleasure, his father said.

“He has nothing but great things to say about Jalen Hurts and about that coaching staff they have,” Don Tanney said. “They have some veteran coaches, but overall, it’s a pretty young staff.

“He’s in a great position. He’s in the right place at the right time. He has some great mentors and he’s learning a lot of football.”

The Tanneys attended the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 in Philadelphia, watching the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.

Don Tanney called it “a real thrill” to be surrounded by 70,000 screaming fans. Sunday will be even more memorable should the Eagles win.

It would mean a second Super Bowl ring for the Tanney family. Mitch Tanney was the Director of Analytics with the Denver Broncos for five years, including the 2016 Super Bowl champions. An expert mathematician, he now works for a technology firm in Indiana.

Matt Tanney also lives in Indiana, serving as Director of Athletics and Campus Wellness at Wabash College in Crawfordsville.

He will be rooting as hard as anyone Sunday for an Eagles’ victory, even though …

“I talked to Matt a couple of nights ago and he was saying if Alex gets a ring, he and I are going to have to sit at the little table on Thanksgiving,” Don Tanney said.

Dad laughed heartily at the notion. But not to worry.

Even at the “little table,” you can talk football.

