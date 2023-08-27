In Chicago and all around Bears Nation, there has been an ongoing good-natured debate for years about who sits atop the list of the best Chicago Bears running backs.

Two names rise above all in this category: Walter Payton and Gale Sayers.

While Payton easily has the statistical edge, Sayers might just have the edge when it comes to true grit, returning from a knee injury that happened in the ninth game of the 1968 season — one that might have ended the careers of a lot of running backs — to post his second 1,000-yard rushing season a year later in 1969.

Both running backs electrified the crowds that came to watch them, making moves and breaking tackles that even mesmerized those defending them, often leaving players shaking their heads.

For many football writers and football fans, Payton is considered the best running back to ever play in the NFL.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards 10 of his 13 seasons, with his best season coming in 1977, when he ran for 1,852 yards, which was third best in history at that time.

Extremely durable in his own right, Payton missed one game in his rookie campaign and then played in 186 consecutive games.

When he retired in 1987, the two-time NFL MVP finished his career with 16,726 total yards (a record at the time, now held by Emmitt Smith with 18,355 yards).

Payton, who helped lead the Bears to a Super Bowl win after the 1985 season, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

While Sayers only played seven seasons in the NFL — all with the Chicago Bears — he had a career that can never be forgotten. He totaled 9,435 combined net yards, 4,956 yards rushing, and 336 points scored.

Here are the Top-5 greatest running backs in Bears history (in no particular order):

Walter Payton

The Chicago Bears saw something in Payton right from the start, making him their first-round choice and the fourth player selected in the 1975 National Football League Draft.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back, who rushed for 3,563 yards in four seasons at Jackson State, went on to dominate in the NFL, breaking many records that stood long after his career ended.

Payton developed into a superstar during his 13-season NFL tenure from 1975 to 1987, all of which he spent with the Chicago Bears.

The records he held at the time of his retirement included 16,726 total yards, 10 seasons with 1,000 or more yards rushing, 275 yards rushing in one game against Minnesota (1977), 77 games with more than 100 yards rushing, and 110 rushing touchdowns.

Payton had 4,368 combined net attempts and accounted for 21,803 combined net yards. He also scored 750 points on 125 touchdowns.

“Sweetness” won the NFC rushing title five straight years from 1976 to 1980, and also led the NFC with 96 points in 1977 and won the NFL kickoff return championship in his rookie 1975 campaign.

An amazing runner who could make defenders miss with his elusive moves, Payton rushed for more than 1,000 yards 10 of his 13 seasons. His best season came in 1977, when he ran for 1,852 yards. Payton’s 492 career pass receptions for 4,538 yards and 15 touchdowns contributed to his franchise-leading net yard totals.

Payton was named both All-Pro and All-NFC seven times and played in nine Pro Bowl games. He was selected as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1977 and 1985, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1977 and 1985 and the NFC Most Valuable Player in 1977.

Gale Sayers

Sayers was a dynamic back, bursting onto the pro football scene in 1965 with the kind of impact the NFL had not felt in many years. In his first real pre-season action, Sayers rambled 77 yards on a punt return, 93 yards on a kickoff return, and even threw a 25-yard scoring pass against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the regular season, the rookie scored four touchdowns, including a 96-yard game-breaking kickoff return, against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the next-to-last game of the Bears’ 1965 season, Sayers scored a record-tying six touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, including an 80-yard pass-run play, a 50-yard rush and a 65-yard punt return.

Sayers scored 22 touchdowns and 132 points, both then-rookie records.

In 14 games the next season, the Chicago running back had his most productive season running the ball, rushing for 1,231 yards. He also had 447 receiving yards and scored a total of 10 touchdowns.

Two seasons later, in the ninth game, Sayers suffered a knee injury that required immediate surgery. After months of rehabilitation, Sayers came back in 1969 and had his second 1,000-yard rushing season. He took the Comeback of the Year honors.

But injuries continued to take their toll and, just before the 1972 season, Sayers finally had to call it quits.

In a career cut short by injuries, Sayers compiled a record that Bears fans will never forget. He had 9,435 combined net yards, 4,956 yards rushing, and 336 points scored. At the time of his retirement, he was the NFL’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

He won All-NFL honors five straight years and was named Offensive Player of the Game in three of the four Pro Bowls in which he played. He was enshrined in the Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Sayers said of his running style: “I had a style all my own. The way I ran, lurchy, herky-jerky, I kept people off-guard so if I didn’t have that much power when I hit a man, hell, he was off-balance and I could knock him down.”

Bronko Nagurski

Chicago Bears fullback Bronko Nagurski was the quintessential power football player during the 1930s. Many writers and fans said that for sheer brutal line-smashing, no one came close to Nagurski.

The legendary Bears fullback can’t be compared to finesse running backs like Payton and Sayers. He just ran straight ahead, over and through the opposition.

At the University of Minnesota, Nagurski played four positions and was named All-American at both fullback and tackle. With the Bears, his defensive play was as awesome as his offensive ball carrying. He was an all-around player.

In the National Football League’s first official championship game, Nagurski passed for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score. When the Bears organization wouldn’t give him a raise in 1938, Nagurski retired to become a professional wrestler.

But in 1943, when the demands of World War II left the Bears short of manpower, Nagurski rejoined the team as a tackle.

Nagurski was named a first- or second-team All-NFL in seven of his first eight seasons. He had a combined 4,031 yards in nine seasons and was enshrined in the Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

Red Grange

On Thanksgiving Day, 1925, just 10 days after Red Grange’s last college game at Illinois, more than 36,000 filled Cubs Park (now know as Wrigley Field) to see Grange’s pro debut against the Chicago Cardinals. Less than two weeks later, more than 70,000 packed New York’s Polo Grounds to see Grange and the Bears take on the New York Giants.

When C.C. Pyle and the Bears ownership couldn’t agree on terms for the 1926 season, Pyle formed a rival American Football League with a team in New York called the Yankees that featured Grange.

While the Yankees had moderate success, the rest of the league failed. Pyle was allowed to move his team into the NFL in 1927 but Grange suffered a crippling knee injury during a game against the Bears and missed most of the 1928 season.

George Halas invited Grange back to the Bears in 1929 and he remained with them through the 1934 season. In the 1933 NFL Championship Game, Grange was a defensive hero with a difficult touchdown-saving tackle in the final seconds.

In 83 games with the Bears, Grange had 346 yards and 10 touchdowns at quarterback, rushed for 569 yards and 21 TDs, had 16 catches for 288 yards and 10 TDs.

Matt Forte

Matt Forte was great for the Bears, but always played in the shadows of Payton and Sayers.

Forte never won a championship and only made the Pro Bowl twice. However, he is the second-leading rusher in franchise history. He ran for over 1,000 yards in five of his eight seasons as a Bear and led the team in rushing each year. In 2014, he caught 102 passes while also rushing for 1,038 yards.

In addition to rushing for 8,602 yards and scoring 45 touchdowns on the ground, Forte caught 487 passes for 4,116 yards and 19 touchdowns during his time in the Windy City.

In 2013, Forte had his best season, carrying the ball 239 times for 1,339 yards and nine touchdowns. That was the second of his Pro Bowl seasons. As a rookie, Forte burst onto the NFL scene with 1,238 yards on 316 carries and had eight TDs.

