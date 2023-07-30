DJ Moore.

Darnell Mooney.

Chase Claypool.

There hasn't been a deeper Chicago Bears receiving corps since possibly 2013 — if ever — when the Bears featured Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffrey.

Chicago's triple threat has Bears fans and NFL analysts champing at the bit for the season to start to see just how they interact with quarterback Justin Fields, who hasn't had this much talent and depth since arriving in 2021.

Mooney is healthy heading into training camp and is the one Chicago Bears receiver who knows the offense and knows Fields well.

The others are frosting on the cake in a town that isn't exactly rich when it comes to the passing game.

Moore was acquired by the Bears in a trade with Carolina that gave the Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. For that hefty price, Chicago got one of the best receivers in the game and four draft picks.

He is a true deep receiver and has gone for 13.5 yards a catch or longer in four of his last five seasons and finished 2022 with a career-high seven touchdowns.

The last Bears receiver with 25 receptions and averaged 14.3 or more yards in a season, let alone for his career, was Jeffery at 15.8 in 2016.

Take away last season and Mooney has been money for the Bears. He had just 40 catches in 12 games for a 12.3-yards per catch average as the team's No. 1 receiver before being injured in Week 12. His 3.3 catches per game was a career-low.

In 2021, Mooney became Fields' favorite target during an 81-catch season. And during his first two seasons, he made 142 catches to equal the output of No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.

In his rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, Chase Claypool had nine TD receptions. And in his first two seasons, he averaged 14.3 yards a reception as a big-play receiver.

Claypool will be looking to rebound from a 2022 season with the Bears when he averaged just 10 yards a catch as he adjusted to a new offense and new passer.

With Fields making the passes, Claypool hopes to return to the numbers he posted in his first two seasons – 55.9 yards a game. Last season with the Steelers and the Bears, he averaged only 30.1 yards a game.

Other receivers who look to have breakout seasons for the Bears are Velus Jones Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis.

While the passing game is looking up for the Bears this season with one of the best receiving corps in Chicago's long NFL history, there have been a number of receivers who have stood out and had great careers in a Bears uniform. We'll highlight them here.

Here are the Top-5 greatest receivers in Bears history (in no particular order):

Harlon Hill

Harlon Hill was truly a big-play receiver when he played for the Chicago Bears, averaging 20.4 yards per catch. That mark and his 40 touchdowns rank him second all-time in franchise history.

He finished his eight-year career in Chicago with 226 receptions (15th all-time) and 4,616 yards (2nd all-time).

Hill was named Rookie of the Year in 1954, scoring 12 touchdowns (ranking second all-time for the Bears) in 12 games. He was named the Most Valuable Player in 1955 and made the All-Pro team three times (1954-56).

Johnny Morris

The Chicago Bears (then the Decatur Staleys) are a charter member of the NFL, playing since 1920. In more than a century of play, the franchise has just one receiver with 5,000+ career yards — Johnny Morris.

Morris played for the Bears for 10 seasons and had 356 receptions (third behind Walter Payton and Matt Forte), 5,069 yards (first all-time), and 31 touchdowns (tied for fifth with Brandon Marshall and Curtis Conway).

Morris was the quintessential Bear. Besides playing receiver, he returned kicks and punts, and even played running back.

Curtis Conway

In seven years as a Bears receiver, Conway put together quite the resume. His 329 receptions ranks fourth all-time, while his 4,498 receiving yards makes him sixth all-time in franchise history.

His 31 TDs also tie him with Johnny Morris and Brandon Marshall for sixth all-time.

Conway's time in Chicago wasn't always rosy, as his first two seasons were up and down. Then when Erik Kramer took over as the Bears' starting QB in 1995, he and Conway gelled.

Conway had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and recorded 19 touchdowns during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons.

Alshon Jeffrey

Jeffrey had the size, strength and speed to be one of the best receivers in franchise history. And while he flashed that brilliance in five years with the Bears, he couldn't maintain it on a consistent basis.

However, his 4,549 receiving yards ranks him third all-time in Bears franchise history, behind only Johnny Morris and Harlan Hill.

Marshall's 26 TDs puts him ninth on the all-time list, while his 304 receptions ranks him seventh.

In the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Jeffrey combined for 174 catches for 2,554 yards and 17 touchdowns, showing what he was capable of.

The oft-injured receiver missed 17 games in five seasons with the Bears.

Brandon Marshall

The sky was the limit for Marshall.

In just three seasons with the Bears, he ranked ninth in catches (279), 12th in receiving yards (3,524) and seventh in touchdown catches (31), tied with Johnny Morris and Curtis Conway.

In his first season (2012), Marshall helped lead a Bears offense that ranked second in the league. He had 1,508 receiving yards on 118 receptions for a 12.8-yards-per-catch average and 11 touchdowns.

