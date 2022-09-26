Biggs: Did Roquan Smith play himself into big contract with the Chicago Bears

Here are some thoughts after after the Chicago Bears ran for 281 yards — the most they’ve piled up in a single game since Walter Payton was leading the way 38 years ago — and got some key takeaways to defeat the Houston Texans 23-20 on Cairo Santos’ 30-yard field goal as time expired.

1. The ‘Pay Roquan Smith’ crowd, which was pretty quiet after the Week 2 loss in Green Bay, has new fuel for the cause.

Smith had a dynamite performance against the Texans, leading the team with 16 tackles, two stops for losses and an interception in the closing moments that made the Bears a winner. It’s tied for the second-most tackles in a game in Smith’s career, one shy of the 17 he had in a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season, and ought to put him in the running for NFC defensive player of the week honors.

The interception set up Cairo Santos for a chip-shot field goal that kept the Bears atop the NFC North at 2-1 with the Packers and Minnesota Vikings. It also prevented what appeared to be a certain overtime game.

After the play, Smith heaved the football into the south end zone stands.

“To all my supporters,” Smith said. “I threw it to all of them. And saying ‘F you’ to all the ones that don’t.”

If that isn’t a reminder of how emotional things have been for Smith since training camp started with him in a “hold-in” — removing himself from practice in the hopes the Bears would sign him to a mega contract extension — I don’t know what is.

He seems to have done a good job of compartmentalizing the football and business sides, the latter of which is on pause after the hold-in ended. But it’s fair to wonder how it affects him on a daily and weekly basis. Smith didn’t look great in the first two games, but he’s playing in a new scheme at a new position and Sunday he certainly looked like the elite player the Bears expect.

The pick wasn’t his only big play. Don’t forget his stop of Dameon Pierce in the third quarter. Pierce tried the right side of the line on third-and-1 from the Bears 2-yard line, and Smith knifed through to drop the rookie for a 3-yard loss. That forced a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal to tie the game when Houston could have gone ahead with a touchdown.

I don’t believe a singular game — certainly not one against a bad roster like the Texans — would sway general manager Ryan Poles’ thoughts on Smith’s value. Poles has the benefit of time and the next 14 games to form a conclusion on how he wants to approach the situation in the offseason. So to think this game gets Smith his asking price, I don’t think so. It helps. No question.

“I’ve showcased what I can do year in and year out,” Smith said. “Not having camp, you know, first two games still working my way in. But, hey, third game normally feeling myself out. I think here on out you can expect some big things.”

In a chat with an NFC personnel man last week about an unrelated subject, the source said he was rather surprised the Bears didn’t pay Smith $20 million or so per season. His thinking was Smith is a perfect fit in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

2. There is work to do in pass protection — though the line can’t be held responsible for all 10 sacks through three games — but offensive line coach Chris Morgan has done an exemplary job getting his group rolling in the ground game.

Going into the Sunday night game, the Bears ranked second in the NFL with 590 rushing yards and fourth with 5.4 yards per carry. Their 281 rushing yards in Sunday’s victory were their most since Walter Payton had 155 to lead a 283-yard effort in a loss at Dallas on Sept. 30, 1984.

The last time the Bears had 590 rushing yards through three games was 1989, and this is a credit to terrific work up front by a unit that has been maligned since the start of the offseason.

Khalil Herbert became the featured back when David Montgomery left with what the team called a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, and Herbert hammered the Texans for 157 yards on 20 carries.

The Bears ran a lot of toss plays and duo, which is an inside zone power, and the Texans didn’t have an answer while allowing the third-most rushing yards in franchise history. The Tennessee Titans ran for 288 yards on Lovie Smith’s defense during Week 17 last year, and the Seattle Seahawks ran for 320 against the Texans in 2005.

The Texans entered with struggles stopping the run, but the Bears took it to the next level. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown took a jet sweep 41 yards on the first play of the second possession. It looked like the Texans just watched him go.

“Is it a surprise we gave up that many yards?” Smith said. “Absolutely. That’s not how we’ve played.”

3. Midway through last season, the previous Bears regime felt like Khalil Herbert likely was the future of the team’s running game.

Subbing for David Montgomery, who missed two games with a left knee injury, Herbert carried for 97 yards against the Packers and 100 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears lost both games, but you got a clear picture of why the franchise felt really good about a running back it was able to scoop up in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech.

The severity of Montgomery’s current injury is not yet known. He got twisted up in the first quarter on a play that included offsetting penalties — roughing the passer against the Texans’ Jerry Hughes and intentional grounding by Justin Fields.

However long Montgomery is sidelined, the Bears will feel good about their ability to continue to generate profits in the running game after Herbert ran for the most yards by a Bears running back since Jordan Howard had 167 in a 2017 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

Herbert has been understanding of the rotation and knew he wouldn’t get much action last week when Montgomery was on a heater in Green Bay, rolling for 122 of the team’s 180 rushing yards.

4. It was another rough game for Justin Fields.

Similar to what I wrote after the previous two games, the Bears can’t win consistently when the quarterback completes eight passes and throws for 106 yards. Fields was 8 of 17, was intercepted twice by safety Jalen Pitre and was sacked five times.

“Just got to get better,” Fields said. “Plain and simple. I think that’s it. I just played like — I don’t want to say the A-word — but I played like trash.”

We can use an A-word here that Fields didn’t say. It’s awful. Fields is 23 of 45 (51.1%) for 297 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 50.0 passer rating. The Bears are running a time traveler offense — they’ve gone back to the early 1980s, if not earlier.

You can find plays Fields made. The 24-yard pass to tight end Cole Kmet was a good one. But such plays are few and far between, and the interceptions by Pitre were really bad. The Bears tried to fool the Texans with misdirection on the first one, having wide receiver Darnell Mooney motion into the backfield to run a swing route. There were three vertical routes and Fields needed to throw the ball sooner to Kmet. There was a good window, but the ball didn’t come out in time.

On the second interception, intended for Mooney, the ball needed to go somewhere else.

The Bears can live with mistakes. They don’t want to see the same mistakes repeated, and they really need to avoid turnovers as they’re not built for high-scoring games. Fields knows he needs to be better than this. It’s another reminder of how far this passing game has to go.

5. Free safety Eddie Jackson has two interceptions in three games, and he has Kindle Vildor and Jaquan Brisker to thank for the crucial one in the end zone.

Vildor, who had been playing only in the sub package, was forced into more action with starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) out. Vildor made a terrific play to break up Davis Mills’ pass to Brandin Cooks in the end zone on second-and-goal from the 7 late in the first quarter.

“It was a tough formation for me with one being off the ball and three wide receivers,” Vildor said. “(Cooks) kind of just jetted in and I was at full speed. Quarterback kind of underthrew him a little bit and I tried to catch it myself. I heard everyone screaming and I thought they caught it or something. I looked and I saw Eddie with the ball and I was happy.”

The Bears were in Cover-1. Everyone plays man coverage inside the 10-yard line. Vildor didn’t give a lot of ground off the snap. There was a little shuffle and he closed immediately to Cooks’ hip. He closed and undercut it, and that’s how you play red-zone defense. The defender is supposed to get to the top hip and when you see the ball thrown, slide to the bottom hip because you know they can’t throw it over his head. Vildor was close enough to nearly intercept the pass himself.

The play might have been made by the rookie safety Brisker, though. He did a great job of jamming tight end Pharaoh Brown at the line of scrimmage. Brown was releasing upfield with the goal of picking or rubbing Vildor on the route to create space for Cooks and open a throwing window for Mills. Brisker stuffed Brown, Vildor had sticky coverage and Jackson was the right man in the right spot at the right time.

6. On one hand, you don’t figure the Bears will tinker with the offensive line as well as they are running the ball.

On the other hand, they have to do a better job of protecting Justin Fields from pressure off the edge. The Bears are helping rookie left tackle Braxton Jones on a high percentage of passing plays, and that’s a strategy defenses will use in their game plans to create mismatch situations elsewhere.

Jones had a rough go of it in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He played a little better in terms of pass protection in Week 2 when the Packers edge defenders were primarily concerned with keeping Fields in the pocket. And he had a tough time pass blocking against the Texans. Defensive end Jerry Hughes had two sacks.

I don’t know what the solution is and I don’t know if the Bears will consider making a move. Do they hope Jones can show incremental progress as the season unfolds and slowly become more comfortable going against the kind of pass rushers he never saw at Southern Utah? They believe he has the talent to improve by a lot.

Do they consider sliding right tackle Larry Borom over to the left side? In that scenario, veteran Riley Reiff could play right tackle or the Bears could kick Teven Jenkins out to right tackle and keep Lucas Patrick at right guard. Or do the Bears consider Reiff at left tackle?

There are a lot of ways this could go. Maybe the most likely for the time being is keeping Jones in the starting role and hoping he can improve as the season moves along. This is something to keep an eye on because at some point the offense doesn’t want to have to consider accommodations on pass calls with this kind of regularity.

7. Interesting to see undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones get the call with top cornerback Jaylon Johnson sidelined.

Jones spent a lot of time running with the first team at nickel back during training camp, and in the sub package Sunday he was lined up on the outside replacing Johnson, who suffered a quadriceps injury in practice Thursday. Unofficially, I had Jones for 29 snaps as the Bears spent more time in their base defense than the previous two weeks.

Jones looked like he held up pretty well. It’s not like the Texans circled his name and beat him time and again like you see happen to some young cornerbacks. He was credited with two tackles after playing exclusively on special teams the first two weeks.

“I think it went all right,” Jones said. “I am really, really hard on myself so I don’t want to speak too early. I didn’t give up (anything) but I am going to watch the film and see.”

Jones was headed out to meet his agent, Damien Butler, for dinner, but he wanted to start the self-evaluation process.

“Probably while we are eating, I am going to be watching the film just to dissect what I can get better at,” he said.

The Bears might have a pretty good find in Jones, who was undrafted out of Ole Miss. Veterans gave him props for his work on special teams last week, and if the Bears didn’t think he had growth potential at cornerback, he wouldn’t have spent nearly as much time as he did with the first unit during camp.

A four-star recruit out of Allen (Texas) High School, where he was teammates with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Jones got off to a good start at Ole Miss before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in 2018. He returned to play in 2019 but in the final game of the season suffered a partial tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee.

During the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, a pectoral muscle injury sent Jones to the sideline. He was healthy in 2021, but by then he had a big-time injury label from NFL scouts.

“They thought with the knee injuries I was a 4.6-type guy,” Jones said.

When he ran the 40-yard dash at pro day in 4.41 seconds — and some teams had him in the 4.3 range — interest was sparked. He wound up signing with the Bears and when he arrived, he figured special teams was his ticket to a job, although he didn’t have much experience with it in college.

“When I came in as a rookie, Coach (Richard) Hightower said he liked my body frame and he compared me to some guys he had at San Fran,” said the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Jones. “That gave me the alert to just do what I can on special teams. My main focus of training camp was really all special teams.

“The defensive thing, I stayed in the playbook and I stayed ready and when those guys went down, I was (fine). But to be honest, I wasn’t looking forward to defense. I had older guys at Ole Miss who went undrafted tell me (to focus on special teams). I put my ego to the side and I knew coming in here my first role would be special teams.”

For a short period anyway, Jones will be able to showcase what he can do at cornerback.

8. Similarities exist between Matt Eberflus’ 2022 Bears and the 2004 Bears coached by Lovie Smith.

While the roster is turning over at a faster rate now, it’s a very similar defensive scheme and former Bears defensive end Alex Brown says there are parallels.

“That answer is yes,” Brown said. “Now, I want to say that with respect to the amount of talented players we had. I’m talking about three years prior to Lovie getting there, that team went 13-3 and went to the playoffs. So there was talent here. Granted, we only had Marty Booker when we’re talking about skill-position players on offense and A-Train (Anthony Thomas), who would run the ball a little bit. You already had Mike Brown and Brian Urlacher. But you go out and you start getting talent. Thomas Jones, Tommie Harris, Tank Johnson, Chris Harris. You go out and get Adewale Ogunleye (in a trade for Booker).

“So you have to bring in talent and you have to draft talent. I think that is where this is going to start next year where you’ve got draft capital and you have a big number in available salary-cap space. Yes, there is an opportunity here (this season) to find out what they are good at, to try to find an identity now. Winning isn’t as important right now because you have to find out what you do well. What they do well is, well, they run the football.

“I didn’t name them but we also went out and got Fred Miller and John Tait, and Olin Kreutz was already here. So we’re talking about quality across the board. We were going out and getting these players. If you don’t do that, it’s not going to work. You can’t just say: ‘The offensive line stinks. We need them to play better.’ They’re not just going to play better. Imagine if they are playing at their height right now. You know what I am saying?

“That’s where I am at. It’s tough. You can’t just go out in one year and get better players. But, yeah, you have to eventually get more talented players in there and then the competition level goes up and everything else kind of falls into place. I do see some similarities, but I want to say it with respect to the guys we had there when Lovie came in.”

Where Brown sees a mirror image is in how the defensive players are flying around the field and, if not making plays, being in position to make them.

“You saw that in preseason,” Brown said. “When the tackle is made you see three, four, five guys in there in that final television frame. That’s what you want. What you can’t live with as a coach or shouldn’t live with is one of your guys punching the ball out and then three of their guys are around the ball and you can’t get that takeaway. Can’t live with that. That’s why you need guys running to the football. They’re doing that now.

“Last year, you only saw Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith running to the football constantly. All of the time. Quinn was under Rod Marinelli at Dallas. He understood that you don’t play if you don’t run to the ball. So you would see him sprinting to the ball, and last year it was very evident because nobody else really was sprinting. Now you see more guys sprinting.”

9. As I detailed above, Roquan Smith’s tackle for a loss in the third quarter was a huge play.

It limited the Texans to a field goal on a drive that got a boost from a fake punt — something Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will be able to use as a coaching point for his unit.

The Bears were in punt safe with the Texans facing fourth-and-1 from their 46-yard line. The Texans used a direct snap to personal protector M.J. Stewart, a reserve safety, and he found a hole to gain 3 yards and get the Houston offense back on the field.

It’s not like the Texans caught the Bears off guard. The Bears recognized that with the Texans near midfield and needing only 1 yard, it was a prime area for a fake. Sometimes when a special teams unit goes into punt safe, the kicking team will call off the fake. The Texans went ahead with it.

The punt safe unit has one job: to prevent a potential fake. Sometimes players in punt safe can have a false sense of security, figuring that with defensive players on the field, the opponent won’t attempt a fake. I don’t know if the Bears would admit to that, but it looks like that was the case here.

The Texans used wedge blocking. Defensive tackles Angelo Blackson and Justin Jones got blown off the ball with Texans linebackers Neville Hewitt and Jalen Reeves-Maybin creating a large gap. Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow and defensive end Robert Quinn recognized the fake to Stewart but were late.

10. A 2-1 record is something for Matt Eberflus to be proud of.

Look around the league and the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are 1-2. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a boatload of money in the offseason and are 1-2. The Las Vegas Raiders made some huge moves and are 0-3.

Am I saying the Bears will be better than those teams? Not necessarily. But they have a better record now, and never forget the Bill Parcells adage that you are what your record says you are.

The schedule will be tough from the standpoint that the Bears play one home game in their next five — Thursday, Oct. 13, against the Washington Commanders. Teams always prefer to be home on a short week for a Thursday game, so that’s an advantage.

The Bears catch the New York Giants, who play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, on a short week heading into Sunday’s meeting at MetLife Stadium. After an Oct. 9 game at Minnesota followed by the Commanders game, there are back-to-back road games on Monday, Oct. 24, at New England and Oct. 30 at Dallas.

It’s a tough stretch, especially for a young team, but two of the next three games appear very winnable.

10a. The new turf at Soldier Field held up well after the wild rainstorm two weeks ago during the opener against the 49ers. No one knew exactly what to expect after playing on such a wet surface.

“It improved,” long snapper Patrick Scales said. “Two weeks, so there were not many seams in there. Especially with all the rain, it was hard to say. This is a good surface to play on.”

10b. Wide receiver Byron Pringle left the stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot to protect what the team announced was a calf injury.

10c. The pass rush probably wasn’t where the Bears wanted it to be, although credit defensive tackle Justin Jones with two hits on Davis Mills. Production from the three technique is essential.

10d. The Fox Sports crew of Joe Davis, Daryl “Moose” Johnston and Pam Oliver will call the Bears-Giants game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. That’s the same crew that handled the season opener against the 49ers.

10e. The Giants opened as 2½-point favorites at Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.