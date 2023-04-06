The NFL draft is three weeks away, leaving the Chicago Bears in the homestretch of their evaluation process.

The Bears currently hold 10 selections in the April 27-29 draft, and general manager Ryan Poles is eager to attack that weekend with purpose, understanding how many holes he has to fill on his roster.

As Poles and the Bears cross the bridge from free agency to the draft, here’s the inside slant on some notable storylines.

The sure thing

Approach the evaluation with an open mind and you’ll see why many NFL talent evaluators can’t stop fixating on Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Scan through Robinson’s junior season stats — 258 carries, 1,580 yards, 18 touchdowns — and it’s easy to acknowledge the elite production.

Check out his combine measurables too. The 37-inch vertical leap, the 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump, the 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash. Yep, those pass muster as well.

Robinson can go 78 yards untouched like he did to poor Texas-San Antonio in September. Or he can become a human pinball for an entire afternoon, as he was during a 243-yard, four-touchdown effort against Kansas in November.

At a stage in the pre-draft process when every prospect in this class has had his skill set heavily examined with even the smallest flaws detected and debated, few around the NFL can find much wrong with Robinson, who was a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back last season.

Jim Nagy, an NFL scout for 18 years who now is the executive director of the Senior Bowl, finished his Robinson report this week and left with his jaw dropped.

“(He) looks like the all-state kid pulled down to play JV games,” Nagy tweeted Wednesday. “This is an early congratulations to whichever team picks him.”

ESPN analyst Todd McShay ranks Robinson as the fourth-best prospect in the entire class, behind only Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

There are 125 reasons the Bears shouldn’t use the No. 9 selection on Robinson, starting with the positional value in the NFL and moving quickly to Ryan Poles’ more pressing needs to stabilize his offensive and defensive lines.

Plus, the Bears already have Khalil Herbert as an established backfield contributor and added veterans D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to that room in free agency. At this point, adding another back to the mix would seem to be a luxury acquisition at a time when the Bears need to be addressing needs.

Still, one of the most disconcerting issues the Bears have had over time has been whiffing badly on first-round picks. This is the franchise that brought you Michael Haynes and Chris Williams, Gabe Carimi, Shea McClellin and Kevin White.

Robinson is lauded as having an extremely high NFL floor with very little risk attached. Through that lens, would there really be an avalanche of anger from the fan base if the Bears went the “best player available” route at No. 9 and took a player almost unanimously considered to be a sure thing as an impact playmaker?

If at first …

The NFL’s free-agency negotiation window had been open for barely 90 minutes last month when Javon Hargrave got the offer he couldn’t refuse.

Four years and $84 million? With $40 million guaranteed? To play on a nasty San Francisco 49ers defense that fell one victory short of the Super Bowl?

Hargrave couldn’t have jumped quicker, calling it “the perfect situation.”

The Bears, who vowed to take multiple big swings at adding to their defensive front through free agency. But they weren’t able to beat the 49ers’ massive offer, instead staying disciplined and holding true to the value they had set for the 30-year-old standout defensive tackle.

Many times that’s just the way the free-agency cookie crumbles. Still, inside Halas Hall, Hargrave’s union with the 49ers felt a bit deflating.

It likely will take a year or two to fully process whether the Bears’ disciplined approach to shopping off the top shelf for defensive tackles this spring was perfectly prudent or overly cautious. But as free agency progressed, Poles reassured himself that his philosophies were sound even if the disappointment he felt was occasionally sharp.

Eventually the Bears found an appealing bargain in eighth-year defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who comes to Halas Hall on a one-year, $2.75 million deal. But to use Poles’ vernacular, that addition won’t “move the needle” significantly.

If Georgia All-American Jalen Carter is available when the Bears pick at No. 9, Poles will face a huge decision that may tell us a lot about his risk-reward calculus. But even if the Bears pass on Carter or he is taken before they select, there will be plenty of intriguing options through the early parts of Round 4 for the Bears to find a promising young defensive tackle.

Keep guys such as Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, Baylor’s Siaki Ika, Texas’ Moro Ojomo and South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens in mind as potential targets on Day 2 or 3.

Return on investment

The simmer had become a rolling boil. Chase Claypool was tired of it. All of it.

In the eight weeks since he had been traded to the Chicago Bears last fall, most of what Claypool had experienced was frustration. The Bears hadn’t won a game since his arrival. His transition to a new team, city and offense had been bumpy. He had battled a knee injury for a chunk of December and missed two games. And his quarterback, Justin Fields, also missed a Week 12 start against the New York Jets with a separated shoulder.

Now here it was New Year’s Day in Detroit, and the Bears were not only sputtering, they were getting their doors blown off by an average division opponent. Even worse for Claypool, no one was showing much outward concern about it.

It was in the second half, the 24-year-old receiver let loose on the sideline. Call it an outburst, a tantrum, a venting session, whatever. Fields calmed him down, saying after the game, “It’s good to have emotion in a game, but you just have to know how to control it.”

The following week, however, Claypool told his side of the story, clarifying his intentions.

“We have to have a little bit more pride,” he said, “a little bit more heart.”

At face value, it all made perfect sense. All the losing the Bears did last season throughout a failure-filled funk, which many fans celebrated as the express shuttle to the No. 1 pick, felt awful to so many players. Still, that brief Claypool episode at Ford Field illuminated questions that felt increasingly significant inside Halas Hall.

Had a newcomer who had been in the building for barely two months really earned the right to seize the megaphone and rant so demonstratively? Was Claypool’s limited production as a Bear — 14 catches and 140 yards over seven games — reflective of his true potential?

Those questions carry renewed relevance this month as the NFL draft approaches and the chip the Bears sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Claypool — the No. 32 pick — comes back under the spotlight.

Around the league, the Bears’ move last month to trade the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers has been almost universally lauded. For a team with so much roster restocking ahead, the Bears not only gathered three additional Day 1 or 2 picks over the next three drafts, they also snagged a proven and productive receiver in DJ Moore, who has averaged 73 catches, 1,040 yards and four touchdowns per season over his first five years in the league.

Still, as much as the acquisition of Moore plus valuable draft capital has received a standing ovation in league circles, the Claypool trade five months ago still draws head scratches.

The Bears couldn’t persuade the Steelers to take the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in the Roquan Smith trade; that turned out to be No. 53. Instead, they had to give up what eventually slotted in as the No. 32 pick.

Would trading for Moore would have been necessary had Claypool shown at least a few signs last season that he was the kind of consistent game-changing playmaker Poles believed him to be when he made that move?

The very early returns obviously registered as discouraging. In the five games Fields and Claypool played together, they connected only 10 times for 60 yards, leaving a lot of chemistry-building homework for this offseason.

Claypool is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Bears will have to see a whole lot more to keep him in their plans into 2024 and beyond. First and foremost, Claypool will need to show an ability to be more productive. (In 46 career games, he has topped 60 receiving yards 12 times.) He also has to prove he has the mental sturdiness to keep the collective anxiety low when the seas get choppy.

