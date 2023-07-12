SEATTLE — The enthusiastic response and measurable success to what commissioner Rob Manfred called Major League Baseball's "most aggressive set of rule changes in the history of the game" leaves the industry another significant question to confront, one simmering since spring and looming this fall.

How will they all play in the postseason?

The pitch timer has helped cleave nearly 30 minutes off the average time of game, as hoped by both players and ownership. But scanning the October horizon for possible concerns and any feelings of being rushed in a pivotal moment, the players' union has proposed revisiting the pitch timer for playoff games and, at the least, adding a few seconds to it.

"The adjustments that players are looking for is simply one that affords them and those watching a chance to take a few extra seconds here and there for a deep breath against the backdrop of the tension that is otherwise a part of (the game)," union chief Tony Clark said during his annual meeting with members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America at the All-Star Game.

"I don't believe there is any player or too many folks who want to have a new rule dramatically affect a game in a pennant chase or in the playoffs," Clark said. "Adjustments that can be beneficial in the grand scheme of things so we're not having a conversation about a new rule and instead focused in on the game being played and the tension and occasion that's part of those games in September and October."

Manfred said he's "open-minded on this topic."

But he's hesitant.

"Giving back the progress we've made is something that we really have to pay attention to, whether it's the postseason or otherwise," Manfred said when talking with BBWAA members Tuesday. "That's all I can say."

With the goal of invigorating the "action and athleticism" within the game, as Manfred said, MLB adopted new rules for 2023 that included limited pickoff attempts, no one-sided defensive infield shifts, larger bases, and, most dramatically for a game without a clock, a pitch timer. Hitters have a limited time to get in the box. Pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch, 20 with a runner on base. The time change is dramatic.

Through the first 56% of the regular-season schedule (1,357 games), the average time of game has dropped from 3 hours, 4 minutes to 2 hours, 38 minutes.

It's the swiftest average time of game since 1984.

As Manfred did Tuesday in his meeting with the BBWAA, Major League Baseball is tying an 8% jump in attendance and strong TV ratings to the improved quality and quickness of the game.

There have been alterations and clarifications made throughout the season. As many as nine different memos have been issued by the commissioner's office to offer greater clarity on the rules or respond to the players' concerns. Some of the adjustments directly reflect suggestions made during spring training by the union's committee that reviews rule changes, a committee that Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty served on until recently moving roles within the union.

The commissioner said that "in general" his preference is to play from the same rulebook regardless of the time of year. That already isn't the case. The rule that puts a runner at second base to start every extra inning is not used in the postseason.

Manfred was asked if he preferred seeing that rule carried into October or if there was a reason why it could be dismissed, and the pitch timer could not.

"I have thought about this a lot," Manfred said. "I'm not sure that I would like to see the extra-inning rule that we use during the regular season move to the postseason. I just think the difference between the pitch clock and extra-inning rule is the extra-inning rule is kind of, by definition, outcome-determining."

The two executives also touched on other topics:

• On how fast MLB could dismantle blackout policies that limit availability to broadcasts of games, Manfred said: "I do think we're seeing it happen in San Diego (this season). If you can get relaxation of exclusivity on the linear side, the traditional cable side, you can open up a digital product that is available on a subscription basis for anybody who wants to buy it, whether or not they're a cable customer. We're well into the five-figure in terms of the subscriptions in San Diego. So, fast, I think is the answer."

• On reducing the schedule from 162 games to 154 games, as some owners are advocating and Manfred suggested, Clark said a key part of reducing the schedule will be assuring it's not a reduction in salaries: "If there is a conversation to be had about creating extra flexibility in the schedule (and) what that might look like ... we can continue to have that dialogue about what it looks like. Whether or not expansion is on the horizon and whether or not that's going to change or adjust the schedule. Willing to have that conversation. It's not a new one."

• On automated balls and strikes, Manfred said the preference now is for a challenge system, not a system that calls every pitch. Implementation is not imminent for 2024.

• On Oakland's relocation to Las Vegas, Manfred said the Athletics have begun "submitting" information for a relocation request, but formal application is incomplete. The A's must address where they will play games between 2025 as a new stadium is completed in Las Vegas.

• And, on some of the "rough edges" of the new rules, such as extending the time in the postseason or refining other rules, Clark said phone calls are being returned, even though the players are outnumbered on the committee that determines rule implementation.

There is no guarantee, only a request, that MLB resets its clock for October.

"My answer is, 'I don't know,'" Clark said. "When the lines of communication are open there is an opportunity to make an adjustment for the well-being of the whole. It's when the phone doesn't ring that there's an unwillingness or a lack of respect for the feedback that you're getting. What players have offered is consistent. I don't expect it to change."

Holliday finds coaching outlet

As spring training approached and the reality neared of leaving his family for the entirety of the six-week camp and then six-month regular season, Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday called manager Oliver Marmol and bowed out as bench coach before he had spent a day in uniform.

That did not mean his itch to coach ended.

Building on some individual work he did this winter with Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo and Matt Chapman, Holliday is serving as a hitting consulting/coach for The Boras Corporation, the agency headed by Scott Boras. Holliday is available to players who want to talk hitting, get advice, or just explore approaches — something he has relished doing in retirement. Holliday said the job is still being defined but he's been intrigued by working with many players, while not interceding on team coaches.

Holliday visited Seattle this past weekend to watch his eldest son, Jackson, play in the Futures Game a year after Baltimore selected him first overall in the draft. A leading reason why Holliday declined the bench coach position offered by the Cardinals was to spend the time with his son Ethan, a rising high school talent, that he did with Jackson as a high school senior.

Extra bases

Manfred said the Atlanta Braves, who had the 2021 All-Star Game removed from their ballpark in protest to new voting laws adopted by Georgia, are candidates to host an All-Star Game in the near future, possibly as quickly as 2025, the next open date. The Chicago Cubs are also interested in hosting an All-Star Game at the renovated Wrigley Field, and also in the running for the next handful of All-Star Games are Toronto and Baltimore. The 2024 game will be in Texas, and Major League Baseball has committed the 2027 game to Philadelphia. ... White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., a participant in Monday's Home Run Derby, was a scratch from the All-Star Game due to a calf injury he sustained in the slugfest tournament. ... The 33 first-time All-Stars in Tuesday's game is actually down from the record 42 in 2021 and 37 a year ago. There have been at least 30 first-time All-Stars in nine of the past 10 Midsummer Classics.