CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, cutting ties with their baseball leadership amid another disappointing season.
Williams, who originally joined the White Sox front office in 1992 as a scout, was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club's general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012.
Williams and Hahn, who joined the organization in October 2000, helped Chicago win the 2005 World Series. The White Sox also won the AL Central in 2008 and made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but the franchise has fallen on hard times of late.
Chicago White Sox Executive Vice President Ken Williams watches batting practice before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians on May 9, 2022, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
After going 81-81 last year, Chicago had a 49-76 record heading into Tuesday night's game against Seattle.
"While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a release. "This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."
Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn, right, sits with Executive Vice President Kenny Williams, watch the team's batting practice before a baseball game between the White Sox and Kansas City Royals Friday, May 19, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 87-year-old Reinsdorf, one of the most loyal owners in sports, called the dismissal of Williams and Hahn "an incredibly difficult decision." He described Williams as "like a son to me."
In the release announcing the changes, the White Sox said they anticipate having a new leader of baseball operations in place by the end of the season.
The upheaval with baseball operations raises questions about the future of manager Pedro Grifol, who was hired in November.
Nearly two weeks after getting into a fight with Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson issued a statement on his Instagram story on Thursday, apologizing for his actions amid an “incredibly disappointing season.”
