CHICAGO — Cardinals rookie outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson couldn't hold it in for another second. The anger and frustration boiled over by the time he ran through first base too late to beat out an inning-ending and game-altering double play in the eighth inning.

Irate and unwilling to silence himself, he turned toward home plate umpire Ron Kulpa and barked and gestured as if Kulpa had taken something from him.

Burleson earned his first ejection in the majors. The ejection was clearly warranted, but his reaction might also be aptly described as justified given the circumstances that unfolded in a key moment as the Cardinals fell 4-3 to the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game set at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Cardinals, who've played with a dynamic mixture of confidence and desperation in recent days.

The MLB trade deadline looms and it may bring with it a roster upheaval. The only method the players have had to push back against that has been through their play, and they'd put together a run that included wins in 9 of 11 games entering the day.

With three innings left in the game, the Cardinals trailed by three runs. However, they had no intentions of going down quietly and letting their recent run end with a whimper against their rivals.

Instead, All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado delivered a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to pull the Cardinals (44-54) within a run.

Then in the eighth inning, the Cardinals started to piece together a rally that could lift them to a lead if not at least tie the game.

Walks by Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Walker gave them a promising start. Then after a Paul DeJong strikeout, pinch-hitter Brendan Donovan drew a walk against reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to load the bases.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol chose to pinch hit the left-handed hitting Burleson against Leiter with one out and the bases loaded instead of left-handed hitting slugger Nolan Gorman. Burleson strikes out less frequently, and he'd have multiple ways to get the tying run in by putting the ball in play with one out.

"You need contact there," Marmol said. "Leiter is extremely tough on lefties, one of the top in the league at punching lefties out. He's got a swing and miss pitch against those guys. Burly does our best job of not striking out."

Burleson started off his at-bat with a 3-0 count. The next pitch appeared off the plate outside, but Kulpa called it a strike. Then the 3-1 pitch went multiple widths of the baseball farther outside and was called for a strike to make the count 3-2.

"He can't make those calls in that situation," Burleson said. "The 3-0, I thought was borderline. I asked him if it was corner. He said, 'Yeah. It was the corner.' That, to me, means you're not going any more than that. Then he went three more balls after that, which forced me to swing at the 3-2. Yeah, it's frustrating. Definitely frustrating."

With a 3-2 count, Burleson grounded to shortstop Nico Hoerner shaded up the middle, and Hoerner stepped on second base and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

It was back-breaking for the Cardinals to come empty after having bases loaded and one out in a one-run game in the eighth inning.

"Burleson did his job," Marmol said, choosing his words carefully and deliberately.

Leiter has held left-handed hitters to a .155 batting average. In 29 cumulative innings pitched against left-handed hitters this season, Leiter struck out 39 and allowed just 16 hits.

The 3-2 pitch also went wide of the plate, but Burleson didn't feel like he could risk leaving it up to the umpire.

"Yeah, I felt like I had to swing at it," Burleson said. "But in the same breath, I know it's not a strike. If I don't swing at it and he may call it a ball. Probably not. Even if he strikes me out, we get another chance right there.

"But yeah, I think I did everything in my power. It kind of got taken out of my hands a little bit."

Burleson watched closely how Leiter pitched the left-handed hitter at the plate before him, Donovan. Burleson noticed that Leiter ventured outside the zone quite a bit against Donovan, trying to entice him to chase a pitch to minimize the likelihood of damage.

Burleson focused this offseason and through spring training on being more selective with his swing decisions. He has had the hitting coaches reinforce it with him regularly through the season, even to the point of critiquing which pitches he swings at in drills work in the cages and during batting practice.

He's blessed with an ability to put the barrel of his bat on so many pitches and put the ball in play with such regularity, that it almost becomes a curse because he'd be better off waiting and making pitchers come to him.

Then he found himself in a predicament in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and a 3-2 count that put that approach to the test.

"A strikeout is not ideal right there, but obviously a double play is worse," Burleson said. "I'm trying to stay inside the ball and drive it. Then I have to protect another half of the plate outside, which makes it really tough. It's just super frustrating, especially in that situation. A walk there and it's tied with the same situation, bases loaded and one out. We may take the lead right there."

The Cardinals put two men on with two outs in the ninth thanks to a fielding error that allowed Arenado to reach base followed by a pitch that veered inside and hit Willson Contreras on the hand.

Tyler O'Neill's fly ball to center field ended the game.

The Cubs (46-51) scored all four of their runs in one inning against Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Those four runs scored by the Cubs in the third inning were more than Flaherty allowed in his previous three starts combined (three runs in 18 2/3 innings).

Miles Mastrobuoni's first major-league home run led off the third inning. It served as the first in a trio of hits by the Cubs to start the frame. After Miguel Amaya singled, Mike Tauchman swatted an RBI double to left field to give the Cubs the lead.

Flaherty had gotten back-to-back groundball outs when Cody Bellinger came to the plate with a runner on third base. Bellinger smashed a first-pitch curveball from Flaherty into the right field stands for a two-run homer as the Cubs took a 4-1 advantage.

"One pitch away, really," Flaherty said. "You kind of tip your cap to Belly there. If I execute it, who knows what happens? I didn't really execute it. The guy put a good swing on it. He put good swings on it all day. Just like last time I was here, it was (Dansby Swanson) who had three hits. Today, it was Belly who had three hits."

Flaherty gave up two home runs in a start for the first time since Sept. 10, 2022.

The second home run, the two-run homer, stuck out in Flaherty's mind most. The first came when he challenged a hitter with the Cardinals leading.

By the time Bellinger came to the plate, Flaherty had gotten to within an out of escaping the inning and limiting the Cubs to just two runs and stranding a runner on base.

"I'm just going to look at pitch-by-pitch did I do my job and make it one pitch at a time," Flaherty said. "Did I do that? Yeah, I did. Were there a couple pitches here or there that I'd like to have back? Yeah. But was my focus there, intent there? Absolutely.

"It's hard not to be result-oriented in this game and look at the final line, but I know where I was at. You take one pitch back and execute it. But that's what the game always comes down to. It's always a few pitches here and there. ... I gave us a shot, but I give us a better shot if I execute that one pitch though. You want to win. It sucks to not do that."