We’re just a few weeks away from the 22nd anniversary of something I swore I’d never tell anyone.

But, I guess enough time has passed. Though I’ll shame my family name forever by telling this story, I can’t hold it in any longer …

I was at the Aug. 5, 2001, game at Jacobs Field in Cleveland between the Indians and Seattle Mariners. If you Google "biggest comeback in MLB history," it's the game that pops up — Cleveland became the third team ever and first team in 76 years to come from 12 runs behind and win.

I saw Seattle take a 14-2 lead by the fifth inning, but was sitting in a hotel bar outside the city at 12:11 a.m. when consecutive singles by Kenny Lofton, Omar Vizquel and Jolbert Cabrera gave Cleveland a 15-14 win in 11 innings.

I left one of the biggest comebacks in baseball history between two iconic teams of the era early.

I wasn’t alone. I was with my friend, Nick. We don’t need to run his family’s name through the mud as well.

As we sat in that bar watching the game, all the fans erupted in cheers as Cleveland completed the win. I looked at Nick and warned him not to say a word to ANYONE about us leaving early — especially then at that bar, but also ever.

Through the years, my stance softened. I told some close friends and family. My son. I haven’t left many games early since — definitely not for a good 10 years after that happened — but when you have little kids and older family … things change.

A lot has changed since that trip in 2001. I was 27, single and didn’t have any responsibilities other than making sure I made it to work every day. Nick and I had hatched a plan to go to Cooperstown, N.Y., to visit the Hall of Fame before a little journey over to NYC to check out Manhattan and see the Cardinals play the Mets at Shea Stadium.

It was a 14-hour trip from Jacksonville, Illinois, where I lived at the time, to Cooperstown. Cleveland was about the midway point, and a check of the schedule showed the team would be at home — I always love when I can add a bonus experience onto a long trip.

The game was at 1 p.m. To maximize our time — and because we were in our 20s and unmarried — we decided to leave in the middle of the night to time it where we got to Cleveland a little before the game to get a bite to eat, then watch the game and go crash at the hotel after.

But when we got to what was then known as Jacobs Field, there was a sign at the stadium — these are pre-smartphone times — saying the game had been moved to 7 p.m. to accommodate the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

Exhausted from the drive and lack of sleep, we drove around Cleveland, checked out the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, then finally checked into the hotel. We both laid down in our beds and weren’t feeling too much like going to the game when 6:30 p.m. rolled around, but dragged ourselves there.

At that time, Jacobs Field was 7 years old and a great-looking park — it was, along with Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a blueprint for the retro look all teams began using for baseball stadiums.

Nick and I are both lifelong St. Louis fans, but we recognized how fun this was and why ESPN had picked up the game. Cleveland and Seattle were both first-place teams, with rosters filled with stars and future Hall of Famers. It was packed — 42,494 attendees — and we had standing room only tickets.

We took some pictures, ate some hot dogs, and walked around the stadium some before finally finding some empty seats and watching Seattle slaughter Cleveland starter Dave Burba. Ichiro Suzuki (in his rookie season), Edgar Martinez, Mike Cameron, David Bell and John Olerud were all part of the Seattle attack that put up 14 runs on 17 hits without a home run (13 singles and four doubles). It was 12-0 after an eight-run third.

Cleveland’s Jim Thome hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, but when Seattle matched it with two in the bottom of the fifth, we were both yawning. By the seventh, figuring we’d gotten our money’s worth out of our $6 SRO tickets, we decided to head back to the hotel to rest up before heading the rest of the way to Cooperstown the next day.

On our way out of the ballpark to the parking lot, we heard a thunderous ball strike and the crowd that was left — we weren’t the only ones who had headed for the exits — cheering. It was a solo home run by Russell Branyan to make it 14-3 in the seventh inning. I said to Nick, “Should we go back?” We both looked back at the stadium, but never stopped walking toward the car.

The stadium noise grew more faint as we walked away, but we could hear there was still noise being made. When we got into the car and I turned the radio on, Cleveland had made it 14-5 but Seattle was out of the inning. We began driving toward the hotel.

On the drive, Thome hit another home run, and the rally continued until it was 14-9 to end the eighth. We kept saying to each other, “There’s no way.”

The Mariners had a strong bullpen. Former “Nasty Boy” Norm Charlton was on the mound and, after giving up a leadoff single to begin the ninth inning, retired Branyan and Thome. Seattle was up five runs and needed just one out to win. But Cleveland's Marty Cordova doubled, which prompted Seattle manager Lou Piniella to pull Charlton for Jeff Nelson.

By this time, we’d arrived back in our room and were watching the game on TV when Einar Diaz smacked a two-run single off Nelson to make it 14-11.

With that, we decided we should head down to the hotel bar to drink and watch the rest of our own mistake on the lake.

Piniella brought in closer Kaz Suzuki. Cleveland’s next two hitters, Lofton and Vizquel, had base hits off Suzuki. Vizquel’s single tied the game, 14-14, then Lofton scored on Cabrera's hit and the entire Cleveland area erupted while Nick and I watched in stunned silence.

Cleveland and Seattle went on to win their division titles, and met in the Division Series. Seattle won the series in five games, but was knocked out in five games by the New York Yankees in the ALCS despite tying a major league record with 116 wins in the regular season.

Nick and I continued on to Cooperstown. We admitted to our friend we met there we had left the game early, but swore him to secrecy. We saw all the sites in Manhattan, then a couple nights later Mets fans threw peanuts at us while we cheered the Cardinals’ win — part of a really nice second-half run that vaulted St. Louis into the playoffs.

The trip was so great, it was easy to forget … until I’d see the Jacobs Field souvenir cup, or the old ticket stub, or the photos from that day … .

But one night, probably 10 years ago, I saw a special about the comeback on MLB Network and smiled. It seemed silly I was ever embarrassed that I left. And when I go back and read how late in the game was when they actually came back, and think back to how exhausted we had to be after driving all night … I’d make that decision again right now.

Besides, I got a great story out of it. I never thought one of the lessons I’d learn is that the best stories are often the ones you come out looking foolish in.

Fortunately, I have plenty of those.