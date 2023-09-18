The Chicago Cubs get a day off Monday to try to regroup from a disastrous road trip against the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

They are setting themselves up to need help over the final two weeks to get into the playoffs.

The White Sox have their final road trip of the season, visiting the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Here are some news and notes on both teams:

Michael Fulmer in wait-and-see mode on severity of his injury

Michael Fulmer felt 100% ready to come off the injured list.

When the Cubs activated him before Monday’s series opener against the Rockies, Fulmer thought he had been good to go in the days leading up to the move.

“I mean, I’d been begging to get activated for a few days by then,” Fulmer said Sunday.

He was supposed to throw a live batting practice pregame Monday, but the Rockies wouldn’t remove the tarp because of the rainy forecast. So when the Cubs needed to put Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list, Fulmer confirmed he was still ready to rejoin the team. He recorded the save Monday night at Coors Field, but Fulmer’s forearm again bothered him the next day.

“Everything felt good throwing, I think partially being in Colorado and obviously in that situation you try to grip the ball a little harder and maybe try to do a little more than you usually do,” Fulmer said Sunday.

The swelling and tenderness returned, and knowing he couldn’t pitch through, Fulmer went back on the IL on Saturday with the same injury — a right forearm strain. Fulmer said Sunday he is awaiting the results from an MRI. As far as Fulmer knows, his UCL is OK and that something in his forearm hurts, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on with it yet.”

“Anytime this happens, you’re always concerned,” Fulmer said. “But I’ve viewed my whole career, especially out of the bullpen, it’s either you’re good enough to pitch or you’re not good enough to pitch. ... Obviously right now I’m not OK to pitch. I can’t really throw the ball at all so I’m just going to let the swelling calm down, let the inflammation calm down a little and attack it however the doctor sees fit.”

‘Playing fast’ is part of the Sox vision

Chris Getz has said one of his important first steps as general manager would be the conversations with manager Pedro Grifol as the Sox look to the future.

Grifol said the conversations have been “great.”

“It’s constant communication,” Grifol said Saturday. “We share the same vision. He sees the game really, really well. He was a part of a good front office in Kansas City (in 2015-16) and he saw the teams that were built over there and how they were built, based on pitching, defense, athletes.

“He’s got a good vision, and I know that he’s not going to hesitate to carry out that vision in any way, shape or form.”

Grifol didn’t want to dive too deeply into what the vision is, but said, “We want to see our club play fast. We’ve got to play defense. We’ve got to pitch.”

Grifol expanded on the “playing fast” portion Sunday.

“We have to take advantage of the rules that have been put in place that allow free passes to turn into doubles and turn base hits into doubles or triples at times,” Grifol said. “We’ve got to play that game.”

The Sox are tied for 23rd in the majors with 81 stolen bases.

Week ahead: Cubs

Three of the relievers to pitch in extra innings during the Cubs’ 13-inning loss Saturday started the year in the rotation. The usage of Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski highlights how the bullpen has evolved over the season due to both performance and injuries.

Wesneski has been slotted into the ’pen since mid-June but largely hasn’t been used in high-leverage spots. That changed Saturday when manager David Ross went to him to try to record the final two outs in a save situation. Wesneski was one strike away from ending the game when the Diamondbacks came through with a pair of singles to walk off the Cubs.

It was another learning moment for the 25-year-old right-hander, but he was frustrated by his performance given the magnitude of the game as they try to get to the postseason. It did not go unnoticed, though, how Stroman and Smyly, despite their starter track records, have been willing to fill any role during this critical stretch.

“Eventually you’d like to be in their spot and you just try to pick out little minor details that they do,” Wesneski said Sunday. “You just take little stuff from the veteran guys and you try to figure out how to digest it and use it for yourself so then when that moment does come you will have a better result.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Wesneski added. “There’s little things I’m not seeing that I’ll look back on. I need to be able to read swings a little bit in those moments. I’m slowing it down better, like, the moments are coming slower, but obviously I’m still nervous. I still haven’t been through a lot of them and all these guys have been relievers.”

Week ahead: White Sox

Over the last couple of weeks of the season, the Sox will continue to test relievers in roles they might not be all that familiar with.

“These guys might be a little uncomfortable at times, pitching in those parts of the game,” Grifol said after Saturday’s 7-6 victory against the Minnesota Twins. “But it’s good experience for them.”

Saturday, Tanner Banks earned the first save of his career.

“I had a feeling today that I would pitch,” Banks said after the game. “I didn’t think it would be for the save. Whenever I can help my team, I’m happy to do so.”

The Twins loaded the bases with two outs when Banks got Willi Castro to pop out to first baseman Andrew Vaughn to secure the win.

“Ultimately we got it done and couldn’t be happier,” said Banks, who has not allowed a run in seven straight appearances (10 2/3 innings).