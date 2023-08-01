Reallocating their minor-league depth and addressing reliever options is a clear priority for the Chicago Cubs’ trade deadline needs.
After acquiring right-hander José Cuas from the Kansas City Royals Monday for outfielder Nelson Velázquez, the Cubs tapped into their minor-league arms for another pitcher. The Cubs traded right-handers Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez and international bonus pool space to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Josh Roberson ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
All three players have spent this season in the minors and are not on their respective teams’ 40-man rosters.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Manuel Rodríguez warms up before a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 5.
ASHLEY LANDIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Roberson, 27, has spent his entire career in the minors, the last two with the Rays. Walks have been an issue during his five seasons, but he has showed some swing-and-miss ability the Cubs must believe in.
During spring training, Sampson was part of the No. 5 starter competition but struggled throughout camp. Injuries caused him to miss 2 1/2 months, returning him to Triple-A Iowa in early July where he has since struggled. Sampson, 31, was a bright spot for the Cubs the last two years in a versatile starter-long relief role, posting a 3.03 ERA, 1.189 WHIP and 139 ERA+ in 31 games (24 starts).
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson kneels at the base of the mound before pitching during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 20 in Miami.
LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rodríguez, 26, showed flashes of great stuff in 34 big-league appearances the previous two years but struggled with command, walking 21 batters in 31⅓ innings.
Photos: Cardinals fall to Cubs 10-3 in game one
