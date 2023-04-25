CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the paternity list on Tuesday.
Bellinger and his girlfriend welcomed their second child on Sunday, a baby girl.
The 27-year-old Bellinger is off to a strong start in his first year with Chicago, batting .300 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 21 games. The 2019 NL MVP finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs in December.
The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against San Diego.
The team also announced that right-hander Kyle Hendricks will make a rehab start with Iowa on Thursday. Hendricks is coming back from a right shoulder strain. He hasn't pitched in a big league game since July 5.
Hendricks is known more for his command and deception, but Cubs manager David Ross said he has been throwing the ball a little harder during his comeback.
"He's touched 90 a couple times, which is something he wanted to work on in this downtime in building back up," Ross said. "There was a real sense of kind of a working towards a little bit of a velocity increase, and he's felt great about that."
