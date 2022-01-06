Paul Sullivan: Bulls fever is spreading in Chicago thanks to DeMar DeRozan’s heroics — but there’s still plenty of time for it to peak before the playoffs

It’s fair to say Bulls fever has not yet peaked in Chicago.

The 2021-22 season has created more excitement than we’ve seen in many years, and the back-to-back buzzer-beaters over the weekend by DeMar DeRozan surely got the attention of any fence-sitters waiting for a sign the Bulls are for real.

But it still is not to the point of stopping traffic on the Kennedy Expressway, as happened in 1996 during the apex of the Bulls dynasty, when a 32-foot-high mural of Dennis Rodman painted on the side of a warehouse caused so many gapers’ blocks it had to be painted over.

Well before the smartphone era, southbound drivers were pulling over on the Kennedy to take photos of the mural, while those in the northbound lanes craned their necks to look at Rodman, leading to massive slowdowns and some accidents.

“We’re not objecting to the sign itself,” an Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman said about the decision to “de-Worm” the mural. “But this is a unique circumstance.”

The faces of Michael Jordan and Ryne Sandberg also were on the mural, but it was Rodman’s larger-than-life image that drew all the attention.

“Right up there with Michael Jordan and Ryne Sandberg,” Rodman said as it was being painted over. “But if they want to take me down then they can take me down. I don’t care. It will save some lives, I guess. If I changed my hair color tomorrow, there’d probably be another traffic jam. Maybe it’s good for everybody.”

Traffic returned to semi-normal, and the 1995-96 Bulls went on to win the franchise’s fourth NBA title, setting a then-NBA record with 72 wins.

DeRozan has a long way to go before he becomes a Rodmanesque figure in Chicago, but in three short months he has proved to be their best acquisition since Rodman arrived from the San Antonio Spurs in ’95 in a deal for center Will Perdue.

The Bulls marketing department is just now catching up to the growing popularity of DeRozan, who has been nicknamed “King of the Fourth” on social media for his fourth-quarter heroics, a play on the “Game of Thrones” characters who were dubbed “King of the North.”

Even that local institution of high Chicago culture, the Wieners Circle, congratulated DeRozan after the so-called “New Year’s Eve Heave” in Indianapolis, tweeting: “we (bleeping) love you and this entire Bulls team!”

After DeMar 2.0 against the Washington Wizards made him the first NBA player with game-winning buzzer-beaters in back-to-back days, the Wieners Circle dubbed him MVP.

No one in the league has made a bigger impact on a new team, and DeRozan’s calm demeanor under pressure is rubbing off on his teammates.

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu said last week DeRozan isn’t a “rah-rah guy” or a “screamer” but someone who speaks matter-of-factly and without hesitation.

“He’s such a genuine dude that everyone takes his message to heart and understands that he means business when he says it,” Dosunmu said.

Zach LaVine seconded that notion.

“Thank God we have DeMar DeRozan on our team,” LaVine said after after the second buzzer-beater. “(This season) is the best feeling I’ve had.”

Thanks to DeRozan, LaVine, Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball and the rest of the crew, Bulls buzz is growing louder by the day after a brief lull in December.

A weeklong stretch without games caused by COVID-19 postponements, followed by a five-day break heading into Christmas, prevented the Bulls from capitalizing on their early season success. Even DeRozan’s big shots were unfortunately timed, with the “Heave” against the Indiana Pacers occurring during a College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Cincinnati, stealing eyeballs from the season’s grandest moment.

Coach Billy Donovan, who returned from health and safety protocols Monday, said he told his players before the Orlando Magic game that if DeRozan’s two game-winning shots didn’t go in, they would be staring at a two-game losing streak and “maybe (having) a little bit of a different feeling coming off back-to-backs.”

Donovan’s message is clear: The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference and riding an eight-game winning streak, but they’re still not as good as they can be.

Donovan acknowledged the recent losses of defensive stalwart Alex Caruso, out with a foot sprain, and Ball, who returned Monday from health and safety protocols. But he added the Bulls need to play better collectively on defense, which was their calling card before Caruso’s injury. The Bulls have taken a conservative approach with Caruso’s return, though he seems ready to go.

“The biggest thing when you win is sometimes it masks things and you lose sight and there is slippage in areas and slippage in things we’ve got to get better at,” Donovan said. “So the (DeRozan) shots … you want to be on the winning side of the ledger; those shots were remarkable, incredible. I’m not taking anything away from them. They were phenomenal.

“But the big picture for us (is) we’ve got to keep getting better, and hopefully we can keep doing that.”

The Bulls’ offensive efficiency improved from 21st last season to sixth after Monday’s win, while their 3-point shooting percentage has climbed from 13th (37.0%) in 2020-21 to first (38.5%).

They may not be on the same level as the 1995-96 Bulls, regarded as one of if not the best team of all time. But these Bulls continue to prove they’re not a fluke, battling through COVID-19 absences the last six weeks and finding ways to win even when they’re not at their best, like Monday night against the Magic.

The sight of DeRozan going back onto the court afterward as United Center workers tore it down for Tuesday’s Blackhawks game was something to behold. He was practicing his free-throw shooting after an unusually abysmal performance at the line, proving even the “King of the Fourth” knows he’s not infallible.

“People ask, ‘Why is there such a gap between the good players and the great players?’” Dosunmu said. “Me seeing three great players, including Vooch, I’m able to dissect it and see it in 3D how they separate themselves from the good players. Me being a rookie, I try to soak it all up, take all this stuff and use it.”

The DeMar Effect is working, and it has been a blast to watch.

At this rate, it won’t be long until DeRozan is staring down at us from giant murals, bringing back memories of a time when the Bulls owned this town.

