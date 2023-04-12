The youth movement is alive and well in fishing.

Even at the top levels in professional fishing the young anglers are more than holding their own and many over a short period of time have displaced those that are a bit older.

Seat-of-the-pants fishing has been replaced with technical savvy and this new generation can pinpoint a single fish and catch it even in the middle of the lake.

This new wave of electronics, with down, side, 360 and live imaging, plus their wherewithal to be on the water all the time due to financial strength makes them hard to beat. They get a new piece of technology and learn it very quickly.

Many may wonder how this change occurred so quickly. There are several reasons for this success.

High school and college fishing has never been stronger. Not only sanctioned events by associations like the Illinois High School Association, but also major tournament organizations like BASS, Major League Fishing and ICAST have jumped in with both feet and have events that make fishing cool.

One of the prerequisites in the early days of youth fishing when it was developed was it had to have the same glamour and polish as ball and stick sports. In a very short period of time with social media, TV and other publications like magazines and local newspapers, this is a reality.

High school and above anglers are getting favorable press that their peers see. Now that is cool!

Other sports like football, baseball and soccer got going with beginner programs like JFL, Little League, and urban soccer programs from age 4 and up. We need a Little League Fishing program that mirrors those and it would be inexpensive, too.

Fishing clubs and city and county involvement that included parks and recreation departments could launch programs that start with the basics of casting, fishing biology, technique, and tackle at the same early ages.

It doesn’t take a boat or even a large body of water to fuel interest from kids. Once they get a small taste of being outdoors, knowing what to do and then put it in practice can hook them for life.

Little League Fishing (LLF) could start much like baseball where they learn the bases, know how to catch and throw and hit off a tee, to live pitching and playing a game. This type of program has to start simple by age group and again it has to be fun.

The “fun” part gives fishing staying power and we have seen the high school fishing grow incrementally when like-minded advocates and experts in the local area get involved. Urban fishing programs and help from conservation and outdoors groups is step one.

A curriculum where fishing is the topic but having a good time being outdoors has to be stressed. Add camping, snacks, drinks and the kid’s parents in training and they will have something they can do as a family without breaking the bank.

A case in point was a few years ago when I had 200-300 Cub Scouts fishing at Evergreen and even though it was like herding cats, those kids had a blast. Many of those kids are still fishing years later.

Farm ponds and small lakes are best as they usually have bluegills and other easily caught fish and the catching is what makes it go. Catch and release and why that is important has to be stressed.

Start with live bait and then move into artificial lures, but again, kids get bored quickly so they have to be able to catch fish. Artificial lures should be taught last but know why, where and how is most important. Having a photo person that takes pictures of early catches, maybe their first fish, is a must.

Tackle care and preparation has to be part of it and a one-time investment of a rod and reel if properly taken care of can be passed down for generations. I have my grandpa's and my father’s rod and reel that is now a keepsake for me. My dad introduced me to fishing and it’s important to pass it on. No doubt it will mean more and more as time passes.

Communication is essential in an organization like this and it needs schools, community and club involvement. The Bloomington-Normal Bass Club was founded as a family club and has a charge to foster youth fishing. Other organizations like it should do the same and these programs should include all species of fish. Some of the best anglers I know are multi-species anglers.

I have never seen a bad kid that comes out of a fishing household, and because today’s kids are technology savvy, that too needs to be part of the mix.

Manufacturers/fishing companies are willing partners as they see young anglers as their future, too. Every kid fishing is one less you have to worry about breaking into your car, and each organization doesn’t have to be large. Start small and manageable and grow as it gains momentum.

Rest assured that fishing can be both good for the kids and the teachers, and enjoy watching the new become routine for the kids.