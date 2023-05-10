Water is one of our most precious resources. Without it, life ends and it has to be protected and become a greater priority as the population grows.

As outdoors people we see it, and whether you fish or hunt, there is little doubt it is the lifeblood to all things.

There is an old saying that “we all live downstream” and nothing is truer. Our lakes and streams are not only recreational but feed the ecosystem, too. Deer, birds, small mammals and fish either live by it or in it and with urban sprawl more and more water is needed.

We have floods and droughts and praying for rain is not a good plan. Communities need plans for the care and feeding of our water long term and it’s not myopic, it is global.

Almost every day we hear about oil, electric everything and global warming, but how much discussion revolves around our ecosystems and water supply? Almost zero.

Unless you work directly with water and its impacts, cities seem to prioritize on buildings, development and restaurants. Without water these initiatives cannot be planned for or realized. Water should be central and not an afterthought and it’s more than piping and distribution.

We have not developed any new large reservoirs in the country in over 20 years and the ones we do have are tested, taxed and pressured endlessly. Can each lake have a plan where users get more involved? You bet.

It may be time to have ponds, lakes, streams and rivers as part of the initial plans versus an afterthought in development desires. And whether your water comes from lakes or wells, it is not an endless supply. It has always been there, so is there any reason we would think it would be gone. Being proactive is much better than being reactive.

Those of us locally who lived through the drought of 1988-89 saw our lakes in the area down to a trickle. The leaders at the time installed a pumping station as a reactionary plan pulling water from the Mackinaw River and putting it into Evergreen Lake. It was a battle to get it approved and a job to get it completed, but they did it and it worked at that time.

One question for the future: What happens if the Mackinaw was dry? Are wells an option? The folks who manage the planning here seem to have a handle on a plan, but finances are always an issue. That is the conundrum and one that should be front and center not only in our area but for others like it across the state and country.

Water cannot be thought of after there is an issue, it should be planned and budgeted for.

A few years ago, I was privileged to sit on a planning group for water moving forward. Initially it had a tone of steam, but has seemed to lose priority. It may be I have lost track of that planning and I know that has been discussed by leaders as a 10-year plan recently, but each of us who care about water moving forward need to be engaged even at the individual level.

Since we live in the corn and bean belt, we have to be concerned with fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides, plus the never ending battle with soil erosion entering our lakes.

Lakes like ours – Bloomington and Evergreen – are creek fed and each year siltation becomes a greater problem. Kudos to the city administrators and Soil and Water for gaining years to each with bank protection initiatives and stream flowing studies that are monitored constantly. Those, although boring to most folks, should be addressed on occasion and reports published year to year.

Each of us can conserve and protect our water, but taking shorter showers, using less on lawns and checking for leaky faucets will go along way. One leaky faucet may be a small issue but what happens when we have hundreds doing the same.

Doing things like lake clean-ups, tossing plastic baits and lines in recycle containers and doing our part to leave our lakes better than when we found them should be the goal.

Lakes and streams have to be managed every day for the long term. We have excellent water departments in both area cities, Bloomington and Normal – as well as regionally – but as individuals we need to watch our leaders so they receive the budget dollars they need.

Decatur and Taylorville are prime examples of water sheds that were in poor shape but have been prioritized in recent years. I could name countless others that due to age and siltation need help.

No doubt it is much more than fishing and boating, but I would push anglers and boaters to get involved with their watersheds. One voice is relatively quiet, but hundreds of voices can make a difference. Start a Friends of Reservoir chapter or join one if you have one in your area and get involved.

Future generations are counting on us.

