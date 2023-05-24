Making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear is Nate Eckhold's business. His North Pekin boat and engine sales, upgrade and fabrication shop called Tiny Boat Nation Outdoors Midwest has been taking boats destined for the scrap heap and turning them into works of art.

His full line restoration business includes design, refurb and customization that is second to none.

From destruction to construction he makes old boats better than new and has a three-year history where people drive from all over the country to have him and his team make their pride and joys showroom quality makes it worth it.

Tiny Boat Nation Outdoors builds component parts and one off non-OEM parts for all kinds of boats and Nate is right in the middle of that too. He sells outboards and electric engines too.

This past year, Nate helped me with the design and fabrication build of a 2007 Crestliner that went from a regular modified jon boat to a bass boat anyone would be proud to fish from. I say it went from a catfish boat to a state-of-the-art bass boat with Nates touches. Extra storage, larger decks, customized recessed foot pedal and custom flooring from SeaDek with my favorite lake, Evergreen, etched into the floor.

TBNO Midwest is a full range of welding, fabrication, CADD design and completion shop under one roof and he doesn’t just do aluminum boats. He works with fiberglass, too.

The designs start with a idea and then is fabricated to that idea with your imagination being the only limiting factor. The welds are perfect, the components fit tight and the storage boxes come complete with door drains and heavy duty latches so they fit tight and don’t leak. Even in a downpour the drains allow the water to drain to the sump area on out via a bilge.

Nate’s business is truly an art form and although most DIY folks can do what he does with 2X4’s and plywood, the weight is always an issue and his boxes and framework only added 50 pounds to my entire build. With limited horsepower, weight is a huge deal, plus the durability of having metal means your boat will last a lifetime without worry of soft and rotting floors, etc.

I have added electronics from Humminbird, an Ultrex Minn Kota trolling motor, and lithium phosphate batteries plus upgraded the pumps and bilge. I also am adding a Venturi aeration system to keep the fish alive and well. I hinged my lids to the front so I can access them from outside the boat for adding and removing tackle easily.

My recessed foot pedal is also hinged so I can utilize the storage space below it but also place electronics components and pumps for my live wells. The foot pedal drain is modified so the lid can be lifted and placed back down easily.

I went from zero dry storage to more storage than I can ever use, and because of the width of the boat of 90 plus inches can now fish out of a stable platform. We added specially designed steps on the front and back decks to make it easier for my old legs to get up and down.

Every boat I build I have a little personality in them and the custom SeaDek includes friends and organizations I do work with and have been loyal to me for years. I call it payback time and am excited about getting this jewel on the water.

You can reach out to Nate for your own projects by going to https://tbnmidwest.com/.

Ron Hamilton Memorial Kids Fishing Derby

Mark your calendars for June 3 at Miller Park from 8 am to noon for the McLean County Sportsman Kids Fishing Derby. Kids 5-12 years old accompanied by an adult will get to fish a newly stocked lagoon with prizes, T-shirts and a free hot dog lunch. Everything is free.

Photos: Over 160 kids get hooked on fishing at Miller Park 060522-blm-loc-1fishing 060522-blm-loc-2fishing 060522-blm-loc-3fishing 060522-blm-loc-4fishing 060522-blm-loc-5fishing