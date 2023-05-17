Being at a crossroads in life can be a good thing or a bad one and in recent weeks we are seeing a smidgen of turbulence that puts that conundrum front and center. A lot depends on the reaction to those crossroads.

Fishing is in an evolution. The evolution has not yet become a revolution, but the rumblings are getting louder and is with most things, the squeaky wheel is hollering for grease.

A wise man once said the squeaky wheel may get grease, but sometimes gets replaced. As anglers we are noted to complain a bit, but we have to be careful what we complain about. When you think something is bad, rest assured it can get worse and complaining can escalate that process to speed up the negative.

A case in point is forward looking electronics. There is no gray. Those that love it and learn it really love it, and those that hate it really hate it. Technology has been integral at fishing’s growth and complaining about things we may not understand fully or cannot afford puts a bad taste in everyone’s collective mouths.

Those companies who develop these new technologies are integral to fishing’s success. Don’t get me wrong, I understand the argument and also hate watching an angler looking at a screen all day on today’s fishing shows. Video game fishing is a reality.

What was once fishing shallow targets using a simple depth finder and our eyes hitting targets we could see has now become a video game where anglers can look out front, below and to the side to find schools or even an individual fish. The field has gotten much larger and has become much more than shorelines. The bad part is watching it can be boring to watch but remember it does open up water offshore that maybe was never fished. Is that good or is it bad?

The new tools help anglers eliminate unproductive water. What we once did with a Carolina Rig, a crankbait or a jig can now be dissected without even making a cast.

Some are adamantly against opening this up and it actually comes down to one of my preaching points that habitat is everything. Even though there are no longer any secret spots due to advanced mapping and electronics, it is important for lake managers to understand the structure is imperative. Grasses and hard structure is the key. Natural structure is the way to go. Throwing a bunch of junk in our lakes is bad business in my opinion.

We lost a lot of cover when the rock was placed in our lakes, but we gained significant life to our lakes because of it. It’s up to the angler community to add new structure back in front of it.

Grass in the form of water willow has started its growth, which will help as well, but hard structure should be blended with it. Great fisheries have great cover and no doubt it is an ongoing process and a plan has to be developed to enhance habitat in our lakes. Stocking more fish isn’t the answer. Natural reproduction and good spawns is the only way for sustainable fishing.

Habitat should not be built to centralize populations of fish but rather enough is needed both shallow and deep to protect spawns and young fish. The food chain of big fish eating smaller ones means there has to be ample cover for fry and young of the year to hide to reach maturation without being lunch for large predators. Crappie and panfish already do a number on bass fry so protecting the spawns should be priority. Shallow brush and rock piles as well as natural grasses are key to having fish reach maturity in my opinion and our lakes are desperate for over like that.

Whether you are for or against the new forward looking technology, it has proven one thing loud and clear. We need more cover in our lakes for fishing to flourish. Good water and good fishing can go hand in hand and the right grasses can also help with siltation issue as as well. Good grasses filter the sediment to make the water clearer and easier to treat for lake management folks. Great habitat can help can serve many purposes and ultimately benefit all those that use and live by the water.

